Ranking 5 best Jordan Montgomery destinations if Rangers trade for Dylan Cease
If the Rangers trade for Dylan Cease, that presumably knocks them officially out of the Jordan Montgomery sweepstakes. These five teams make the most sense if Texas is out.
2. The Phillies have shown interest in Jordan Montgomery in the past
The Philadelphia Phillies have already expressed interest in Jordan Montgomery, and it's not hard to see why. After falling just short of their ultimate goal of winning the World Series in each of the last two seasons, that move could be what puts them over the top.
Adding Montgomery to a rotation that already includes Zack Wheeler and Aaron Nola would be unfair. They'd have the rotation to match or even top other NL powerhouses like the Braves and Dodgers, which could give them the upper hand in October.
It's important to note that the Montgomery interest was reported before the Wheeler extension was agreed to. Wheeler signing the short-term high-AAV deal that he did can certainly impact their interest in adding another large contract to the mix, but you can never really count the Phillies out.
Owner John Middleton and President of Baseball Operations Dave Dombrowski have stopped at nothing to try and win. If Montgomery is willing to come to Philadelphia at a price point they're comfortable with, there's a good chance it'll happen. If it does, watch out.