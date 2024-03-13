Ranking 5 best Jordan Montgomery destinations if Rangers trade for Dylan Cease
If the Rangers trade for Dylan Cease, that presumably knocks them officially out of the Jordan Montgomery sweepstakes. These five teams make the most sense if Texas is out.
1. The Giants can finish a tremendous offseason by signing Jordan Montgomery
The San Francisco Giants got off to a rough start this offseason, missing out on several high-end free agents including Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto while all they had to show for it was Jung Hoo Lee. Thankfully, after Spring Training began, the Giants signed both Jorge Soler and Matt Chapman to bolster their lineup.
While they appear to be nowhere near as dangerous as teams like the Dodgers and Diamondbacks in the NL West, the Giants have become legitimate NL Wild Card contenders. Signing Montgomery would only make them better.
The big weakness for this Giants team right now has to be their rotation. Logan Webb is a star leading the way, and Kyle Harrison should do well in his first full MLB season, but the rest is a huge question mark.
We know Jordan Hicks is a dominant reliever, but how good of a starting pitcher is he? Who will even be their fourth and fifth starter? Signing Montgomery will help them during the regular season until reinforcements in the form of Alex Cobb and Robbie Ray come back. Once those two do return, a playoff rotation consisting of Webb, Montgomery, Cobb, and Ray would be really tough to beat.
Farhan Zaidi has said another major move is not happening, but he also could just be trying to lower the prices of Snell and Montgomery. It makes too much sense for the Giants to not pursue this.