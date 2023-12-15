Ranking the 15 best kits in the Premier League for the 2023-24 season
There have been some interesting kit designs this Premier League season. Arsenal's away kit has caught the eye but for not necessarily the right reasons. However, here are the top 15 best kits for the 2023-24 campaign.
With 20 teams in the Premier League and multiple kits for each there are plenty of good and bad fashion choices on display every week. Here are the best-looking kits on the pitch this season.
15. Arsenal away kit
This truly is a shocking kit but it makes the list as it could do it for some people. If you are going to a rave or a festival then you could get away with wearing this.
The black wiggly lines are supposed to be inspired by a map of Islington where Arsenal's ground can be found.
14. Nottingham Forst home kit
If Nottingham Forest were to tinker with their home shirt then they would ruin it. They cannot go wrong with the classic look.
It is the club's 125th anniversary of being at the City Ground next year and keeping their simple look is the best way to pay tribute to this.
13. Manchester United home kit
Manchester United's away and third shirt have had mixed reviews. However, their home shirt is another classic.
The shirt faintly has the city's emblem of a rose on its design. The subtle touches are the thing to do on kits right now.
12. AFC Bournemouth third kit
At first glance, this shirt looks more like that of former Premier League side Watford FC. However, it is sure to grow on fans after they registered their first win at Old Trafford by beating Manchester United 3-0 this season in this kit.
The shirt is also a tribue to the Cherries' kit from 1996-1998.
11. West Ham United home kit
West Ham United won the Europa Conference League last season and the club is clearly bubbling with pride.
This kit is inspired by the club's song "I'm Forever Blowing Bubbles" by having bubbles all over it. The shirt is unusual but the Hammers pull it off.