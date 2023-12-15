Fansided

Ranking the 15 best kits in the Premier League for the 2023-24 season

There have been some interesting kit designs this Premier League season. Arsenal's away kit has caught the eye but for not necessarily the right reasons. However, here are the top 15 best kits for the 2023-24 campaign.

By Robert Wheeler

Aston Villa v Manchester City - Premier League
Aston Villa v Manchester City - Premier League / James Gill - Danehouse/GettyImages
Alfie Doughty
Luton Town v Manchester City - Premier League / Marc Atkins/GettyImages

10. Luton Town home kit

It is great to have Luton Town back in the Premier League. Their story of going from the National League back up to the top flight of English soccer is inspirational.

This orange kit with a white line catches the eye and the reversed colors on the away strip is also very nice.

Crystal Palace v Liverpool FC - Premier League
Crystal Palace v Liverpool FC - Premier League / Sebastian Frej/MB Media/GettyImages

9. Crystal Palace home kit

This shirt is simple as it is just half red and half blue but it stands out as it is different from their kits recent kits.

The design pays tribute to the original Crystal Palace with a silhoute of its architecture on the shirt.

Declan Rice
Arsenal FC v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Premier League / Visionhaus/GettyImages

8. Arsenal home kit

Arsenal did not win the Premier League last season but they have somehow managed to get away with putting gold on their kit.

It is inspired by their "Invincibles" team that won the division 20 years ago without losing a single match.

Erling Braut Håland
Manchester City v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League / Visionhaus/GettyImages

7. Manchester City home kit

Manchester City's home kit is a classic design with subtle stripes that make it different from their shirts from recent seasons.

The kit is inspired by the first one that they wore at the Etihad Stadium. It is 20 years since they moved to the ground and their design pays tribute to this well.

Declan Rice
PSV Eindhoven v Arsenal FC: Group B - UEFA Champions League 2023/24 / BSR Agency/GettyImages

6. Arsenal third kit

Arsenal's away kit for this year might be one of the worst in Premier League history but they have made up for it with a very smart third kit.

The simplistic cannon on the badge along with the buttoned-up collar give it a very retro look. The kit is inspired by the 1982-83 season's kit. This was not a very memorable campaign for the Gunners but the kit has stood the test of time.

