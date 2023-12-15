Ranking the 15 best kits in the Premier League for the 2023-24 season
There have been some interesting kit designs this Premier League season. Arsenal's away kit has caught the eye but for not necessarily the right reasons. However, here are the top 15 best kits for the 2023-24 campaign.
10. Luton Town home kit
It is great to have Luton Town back in the Premier League. Their story of going from the National League back up to the top flight of English soccer is inspirational.
This orange kit with a white line catches the eye and the reversed colors on the away strip is also very nice.
9. Crystal Palace home kit
This shirt is simple as it is just half red and half blue but it stands out as it is different from their kits recent kits.
The design pays tribute to the original Crystal Palace with a silhoute of its architecture on the shirt.
8. Arsenal home kit
Arsenal did not win the Premier League last season but they have somehow managed to get away with putting gold on their kit.
It is inspired by their "Invincibles" team that won the division 20 years ago without losing a single match.
7. Manchester City home kit
Manchester City's home kit is a classic design with subtle stripes that make it different from their shirts from recent seasons.
The kit is inspired by the first one that they wore at the Etihad Stadium. It is 20 years since they moved to the ground and their design pays tribute to this well.
6. Arsenal third kit
Arsenal's away kit for this year might be one of the worst in Premier League history but they have made up for it with a very smart third kit.
The simplistic cannon on the badge along with the buttoned-up collar give it a very retro look. The kit is inspired by the 1982-83 season's kit. This was not a very memorable campaign for the Gunners but the kit has stood the test of time.