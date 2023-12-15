Ranking the 15 best kits in the Premier League for the 2023-24 season
There have been some interesting kit designs this Premier League season. Arsenal's away kit has caught the eye but for not necessarily the right reasons. However, here are the top 15 best kits for the 2023-24 campaign.
5. Aston Villa away kit
Aston Villa's away kit is very simplistic but what makes it is the badge. The badge is inspired by Villa's 1982 European Cup winning team's logo. As Villa are competing in the Europa Conference League this season, this badge is very fitting.
There are also faint parts of Villa's badge across the shirt in a very light silver color. This pays tribute to many different versions of the club's crest over the years.
4. West Ham United away kit
West Ham United make very good kits that are inspired by the club's past. Their away white kit with the club's badge camouflaged by having it the same color as the kit gives it a very retro look.
The most simplistic kits are often the best and the Hammers have done a fantastic job with this one.
3. Everton home kit
It is often difficult to make a notable home shirt as they have to be a very similar design each year. However, Everton's home shirt remains a classic and the white collar gives it a retro feel.
The collar and the cuffs are also inspired by Goodison Park's architecture. The Toffees are set to leave their spiritual home at the end of this season and this kit pays tribute to the stadium well.
2. Crystal Palace away kit
Often when clubs produce shirts with a slash, there are comparisons to the uniforms of the Tracey brothers from Thunderbirds. However, Crystal Palace have made a very smart shirt for their away kit this season.
The kit pays tribute to the club's original kit which was claret and blue but does not confuse it with a West Ham United or Aston Villa strip. By just using the blue, it avoids looking like their Premier League rivals.
1. Manchester City away kit
The defending Premier League champions needed a classic kit for this season and Manchester City's away kit certainly delivered.
The simplistic look with a retro collar is a smart design and the gold trimmings let supporters know that lifted the trophy last year.
The kit also pays tribute to the history of Manchester with subtle tributes to the city's industrial past. The gold touches are to represent the furnaces of brick workers and there is a factory skyline on the inside of the neck, the faint pattern is in the style of what local weavers used to produce in the mills.