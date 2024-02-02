Ranking the 3 best trade packages Bulls can get for Zach LaVine
If the Chicago Bulls decide to move on from Zach LaVine, these are the three best trade packages they can get.
By Lior Lampert
1. The Orlando Magic address their shooting woes with Zach LaVine deal
The Orlando Magic have been one of the more pleasant surprises in the NBA this season. Currently in eighth place in the East with a 25-23 record, the Magic have exceeded expectations despite one glaring hole: their lack of three-point shooting.
The Magic rank last in the NBA in team three-point percentage (34.4) and made threes per game (10.8) while also attempting the fourth-lowest number of three-pointers per game (31.4).
LaVine would instantly address a need for Orlando as a capable high-volume three-point shooter who would slot in nicely alongside first-time All-Star Paolo Banchero and ascending third-year wing Franz Wagner, spacing the floor and giving the Magic an additional playmaker and shot creator.
The expiring contracts of Markelle Fultz and Gary Harris paired with the No. 11 overall pick in this year’s NBA Draft Jett Howard is enough to make the deal financially feasible for both sides, netting the Bulls a lottery pick prospect in the process while getting LaVine’s contract off their payroll.
With 12 tradeable second-round picks, the Magic can spare a 2025 second-round pick that isn’t their own to address their shooting woes and bolster their roster.
On the other side, Chicago gets to see what they have in Fultz and Harris, or they can move on from them entirely this offseason to create cap space and roster flexibility.