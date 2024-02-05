Ranking the 3 best trade packages Hawks can get for Dejounte Murray
Given the list of potential suitors for Atlanta Hawks guard Dejounte Murray, these are the three best trade packages they can get for him.
By Lior Lampert
With recent reports suggesting that the bidding war for Atlanta Hawks All-Star combo guard Dejounte Murray is a two-horse race, the potential trade packages may leave much to be desired.
Per Yahoo Sports’ Senior NBA reporter Jake Fischer, the Los Angeles Lakers and Utah Jazz are the only teams that have made “actual offers” to acquire Murray from the Hawks.
While Murray is no longer the defensive player he once was dating back to his days with the San Antonio Spurs and comes with his flaws offensively, the lack of interest in him is surprising and noteworthy given his age, production, pedigree, and what the Hawks traded to acquire him less than two years ago.
Murray signed a four-year, $114 million contract extension this past offseason that is set to kick in next season.
In 48 games this season, Murray is averaging 21.5 points while shooting a career-best 46.8 percent from the field and 36.8 percent from beyond the arc, adding 5.2 assists, 5.1 rebounds, and 1.3 steals per game.
The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor pointed out that Atlanta’s reported asking price for Murray is two first-round picks.
With that in mind, here are the three best packages the Hawks can get for Murray if they choose to cut their losses and move on from him. These trades have all been put into Fanspo’s NBA Trade Machine to ensure they’re financially feasible for all parties involved.
3. Dejounte Murray takes his talents to the Detroit Pistons
Despite having a league-worst 6-43 record, the Detroit Pistons “remain confident in their young players and future,” per James L. Edwards III of The Athletic (subscription required).
Edwards pointed out that the belief in the core is still high to the point that “adding veteran pieces around those players will be high on their priority list over the next several months,” and that “All signs point to the Pistons eventually taking a swing on higher-level players.”
While the backcourt fit between Murray and 2021 No. 1 overall pick Cade Cunningham may not be ideal (as has been the case with Murray operating alongside Trae Young in Atlanta), Murray is a player who fits the bill of what Detroit is looking for and could provide an instant boost to a team starving for talent.
Moreover, the acquisition of Murray would likely relegate 2022 fifth overall pick Jaden Ivey back to the bench, a decision that Ivey wasn’t particularly happy with in the first place.
In this deal, Detroit sends the expiring $19.9 million contract of veteran sharpshooter Joe Harris, disgruntled point guard Killian Hayes (who recently requested a trade), a 2024 second-round pick (via the Memphis Grizzlies or Washington Wizards), and a 2025 first-round pick to the Hawks for Murray’s services.
While it may not meet Atlanta’s asking price of two first-round picks, they get to shed Murray’s contract off their payroll while gaining what will likely be a top selection in the second round of the 2024 NBA Draft and a very valuable 2025 first-round pick from a Pistons team that is still rebuilding.
For Detroit, they simultaneously appease Hayes’ trade request while turning Harris’ expiring contract into a former All-Star who is still just 27 years old. Murray would give the Pistons an ejection of talent.