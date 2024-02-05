Ranking the 3 best trade packages the Warriors can get for Andrew Wiggins
The Warriors are reportedly open to offers on Andrew Wiggins but can they actually get a big enough return to make a trade worth the trouble?
2. Dallas Mavericks
Yahoo Sports' Jake Fischer reported that the Dallas Mavericks are interested in Andrew Wiggins. The Mavs could use an upgrade at the small forward position, but this move would be beneficial to the Warriors as well.
This move solves Dallas' small forward problem and it gives Golden State breathing room in the payroll department, as they are currently over the league salary cap. Golden State would get an ultra-athletic wing who could be unlocked with the right situation in Derrick Jones Jr. Jones Jr.'s 10.1 points per game this season is not far from Wiggins' 12.2 points per game average. He's also two years younger than Wiggins and only signed a one-year, $2.0 million contract.
The Warriors can get some microwaving scoring from Tim Hardaway Jr. off the bench. This season, he's shooting 42.2 percent from the field and 36.8 percent from deep. Wiggins, on the other hand, is shooting 31.1 percent from beyond the arc this season, the third-lowest percentage of his career.
Though Dallas wont love to part ways with Tim Hardaway Jr., Wiggins potential as two-way player should be enticing enough. Don't forget, two season ago, Wiggins was in the NBA Finals averaging 8.8 rebounds per game. After five seasons with Golden State, maybe a change of scenery is all Wiggins needs.
For the Warriors, this may be more about addition by subtraction and setting themselves up for an aggressive offseason but they need to shake up something.