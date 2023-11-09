Ranking every Lakers City Edition jersey through the years
Check out the best and worst NBA City Edition jerseys worn by the Lakers over the last few years.
By Kdelaney
The NBA's city edition jerseys have gotten their fair share of complaints. However, not all of them have been complete misses. Here are the best and worst Los Angeles Lakers city edition jerseys that we've seen throughout the years.
7. 2023-24 City Edition Jerseys
According to the NBA.com, these 'California Dream' jerseys, "tell a story of what the Lakers have become. The black uniform signifies when they first arrived to L.A., they didn’t know who they were going to be."
I admit the 'LAL' on the shorts belt buckle is pretty cool. These city edition jerseys are supposed to be a nod to the sixties logo, Los Angeles sunsets, and the debut of the L.A. partial logo. Although the black and purple color scheme is nice here, the font looks too triangular. The "N" in 'Los Angeles" being front and center is all my brain can think about. It's just too busy — not the Lakers' best work.