Ranking every Lakers City Edition jersey through the years
Check out the best and worst NBA City Edition jerseys worn by the Lakers over the last few years.
By Kdelaney
6. 2018-19 City Edition Jerseys
What happened to the legendary Lakers' purple and gold? Once again with the purple and black. The "Los Angeles" portion of the text looks crammed onto the jersey. The pinstripes aren't even pinstripes, they actually display the message "3x5xSHOWTIME", which symbolizes Johnson's MVPs and titles. In addition, an “M” is featured on the waistband. Cool detail, but necessary?
As part of the Lakers' "lore series", this uniform was designed by a former Lakers legend. If you couldn't tell, this was Magic Johnson's design. At the time, he was president of basketball operations for the Lakers. Sadly, among the other "lore series" jerseys, this is the worst. I like the Lakers team that wore them. However, there's just too much Magic Johnson and not enough Los Angeles Lakers going on here, in my opinion.
5. 2022-23 City Edition Jerseys
According to the team, this LA Lakers’ City Edition uniform is “intentionally stripped back” to represent “how to transform a blank page into a world of possibility." In addition, this was the first time Los Angeles has been used on the front of the uniform since the 1960s. The concentric circle design symbolizes bringing all of Los Angeles together.
Overall, it's a clean looking jersey. There's not too much going on, so there's not much to critique. The subtle purple and black accents look nice against the white. It's Sacramento Kings-ish, but oh well.