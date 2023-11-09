Ranking every Lakers City Edition jersey through the years
Check out the best and worst NBA City Edition jerseys worn by the Lakers over the last few years.
By Kdelaney
4. 2019-20 City Edition Jerseys
Shaquille O'Neal did a great job designing these 2019-20 City Edition jerseys. Besides leaning into the famous Lakers gold, he included tons of cool details. For instance, "Dr. Buss” is etched onto the rear portion of the waistband, in the style of the Hollywood sign. In addition, stars featuring the Lakers' retired numbers run down the sides.
When he designed these, Shaq wanted to make sure people didn't forget about the other great Lakers — a nice homage from the Big Diesel. The classic white Lakers logo really stands out. It's reminiscent of early 2000s Lakers swag. It's traditional, yet nuanced. Overall, aside from being stylish, this jersey is an excellent tribute to the past Lakers. Way to go Shaq.
3. 2020-21 City Edition Jerseys
Any time the Lakers use that powder blue, it works out. These city editions came right after the Lakers 2020 NBA championship. The modern "Lakers" font pairs nicely with the old-school Minneapolis Lakers blue. It's the closest we've gotten to the royal blue 1961-1962 Lakers uniforms. Overall, a great city edition jersey. You'd expect nothing less from the reigning champs.