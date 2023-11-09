Ranking every Lakers City Edition jersey through the years
Check out the best and worst NBA City Edition jerseys worn by the Lakers over the last few years.
By Kdelaney
2. 2021-22 City Edition Jerseys
According to the Lakers statement:
"From head to toe, the primary color is the iconic Laker Purple that emerged in the late 1960s. The stars surrounding the uniform number evoke the groundbreaking Minneapolis Lakers of the early 1960s. The belt buckle includes the famous "L" logo from the three-peat era of the 2000s and the shorts incorporate the baby blue from its original championship teams in Minneapolis - the squads that laid the foundation for a franchise unlike any other."
On this jersey, you'll find the classic white Lakers logo with a unique purple and blue colorway. It's refreshing to see that powder blue paired with purple instead of the usual gold. Nice design, overall. It's a bit Charlotte Hornets for me, but a lot of people really liked these, and for good reason. They're fun. Big fan of the white and blue trim on the neck and the shoulders — very nicely done.
1. 2017-18 City Edition Jerseys
When it was Kobe Bryant's turn to design the Lakers' "Lore series," he didn't let us down. There's something sleek about this jersey. The use of snake skin is subtle, but eye-catching. It's the first time the Lakers have opted for a predominantly black uniform, and it works.
I might be biased. Partly because it's Kobe Bryant, but mostly because I can't look at these jerseys without thinking about Andre Ingram's 32-year-old NBA debut. In my opinion, this is the best Lakers City Edition jersey. You can't expect anything less from Kobe Bryant, can you?