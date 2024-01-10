Ranking head coaching opportunities after Black Monday firings
It's the end of the NFL regular season and the start of the NFL Playoffs, but before the successful teams make a run at the Lombardi Trophy, some of the bad teams are doing a system reset. Which job opening is the most appealing?
By Nick Villano
6. Tennessee Titans
Former Head Coach: Mike Vrabel
Next Head Coach: Ben Johnson
Ben Johnson is getting a ton of buzz on the head coaching market. So why would he take the fifth-best opportunity available? The obvious is money, but the Titans might be willing to throw a big opportunity with a lot of years to their next head coach after the Mike Vrabel situation. The Titans fired Vrabel after a very successful run.
It will take someone great with an innovative mind to replace Vrabel, who spent the last six years in Tennessee. Ben Johnson can be that head coach. He did amazing things in Detroit this season. He helped bring Jared Goff back from the dead. Sam LaPorta looks like the next Rob Gronkowski, and he's a rookie. Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery are both scoring machines. Amon Ra St. Brown is as underrated a receiver as there is in this league. He brought out the best in these players.
In Tennessee, it's hard to tell if there is that level of talent. Will Levis showed flashes of greatness, but he also had moments where we were all scratching our heads and asking, "Why?". The receiving group is... well... it's bad. DeAndre Hopkins is still great, but former first-round pick Treylon Burks looks like he might be a bust. Outside of those two, there isn't even a name worth mentioning. Even tight end Chigoziem Okonkwo, who many had as a breakout candidate, hasn't looked good.
On top of all this, it's expected that Derrick Henry will be forced to find his second home. That's a huge hole for this team, and we're just not sure Tyjae Spears is the answer. Johnson can look at this like a clean canvas. He can build this team how he wants with the type of players he wants. The opportunity to start from scratch, similar to what DeMeco Ryans got in Houston, will be an enticing one for the hottest coordinator on the market.