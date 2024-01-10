Ranking head coaching opportunities after Black Monday firings
It's the end of the NFL regular season and the start of the NFL Playoffs, but before the successful teams make a run at the Lombardi Trophy, some of the bad teams are doing a system reset. Which job opening is the most appealing?
By Nick Villano
5. Las Vegas Raiders
Former Head Coach: Josh McDaniels
Next Head Coach: Jim Harbaugh
Everyone who has a great roster and big pockets are going after current University of Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh. The big difference between Harbaugh and other former college head coaches is he's had major success in the NFL before taking the job at Michigan. Now that he's won a title for his alma mater, he is likely going back to the NFL this season.
Harbaugh is reportedly being courted by the Chargers, Commanders, and Falcons. So, why would he pick the worst of those four opportunities? The Raiders have big questions at quarterback, running back, wide receiver (if Davante Adams wants to leave), offensive line, and the secondary. However, those questions don't mean they don't have talent. There are a lot of interesting free agents, but there is talent here.
Again, we have to call back to money. The Las Vegas Raiders are paying Jon Gruden and Josh McDaniels for a long, long time. However, they are doing this because they are desperate to find the right person to run this franchise. They moved to Las Vegas, leaving the Bay Area behind. Mark Davis must build a winner, and the right head coach can do it.
Harbaugh will also have a lot of opportunities in Las Vegas. It's Las Vegas. He can build his legacy outside of football while still being a great head coach. He will have so much more time on his hands since he will no longer be recruiting. For the entire package, including the money, Harbaugh picks Vegas.