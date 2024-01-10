Ranking head coaching opportunities after Black Monday firings
It's the end of the NFL regular season and the start of the NFL Playoffs, but before the successful teams make a run at the Lombardi Trophy, some of the bad teams are doing a system reset. Which job opening is the most appealing?
4. Atlanta Falcons
Former Head Coach: Arthur Smith
This one is a shocker. For one reason, it's because Bill Belichick is still the head coach of the New England Patriots. (For the record, if he does leave, we believe Jerod Mayo gets that job.) He isn't even available for interviews. However, there are reports, including one from ESPN's Dianna Russini, that the Atlanta Falcons are interested in him if he becomes available. It makes sense from all sides when it's really analyzed.
Bill Belichick wants one thing. There is one thing that is keeping him in the NFL in his 70s. It is not Super Bowls (he already has eight rings between the Giants and Patriots). He doesn't care about the legacy he leaves behind or leaving on top. It is Don Shula's record. That is what is driving him to keep doing the media conferences he clearly hates, the grind of studying tape until all hours of the morning, and dealing with the personalities in the locker room. He's doing it to stand alone as the greatest head coach in history.
The head coaching opportunities are complicated this offseason, but the Atlanta Falcons have the clearest path to stacking wins. This NFC South division is as bad as its been in decades. The Saints are fine but incredibly flawed. The Panthers are on this list, and it's not impossible that they are back on this list again next year. Tampa won the division, but they did it with smoke and mirrors. There are opportunities to rack up wins.
Plus, this team has weapons for days. Sure, they need to figure out the quarterback, but any coach would salivate at having Bijan Robinson, Drake London, Kyle Pitts, and Tyler Allgeier are a great collection of skill players. The Falcons will be motivated to find a quarterback, whether it's moving up in the NFL Draft or finding a veteran like Kirk Cousins. That will lead to a winning formula. Belichick needs 26 wins to tie Shula. He can do that in three years in Atlanta, easily.