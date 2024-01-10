Ranking head coaching opportunities after Black Monday firings
It's the end of the NFL regular season and the start of the NFL Playoffs, but before the successful teams make a run at the Lombardi Trophy, some of the bad teams are doing a system reset. Which job opening is the most appealing?
By Nick Villano
3. Washington Commanders
Former Head Coach: Ron Rivera
Next Head Coach: Mike Vrabel
The new owner is doing a lot of heavy lifting in these rankings. We are putting credence in the words of Josh Harris. He is an owner extraordinaire, as he already owns the Philadelphia 76ers and New Jersey Devils (among other teams across sports). He always seems to want to make moves to win games. That doesn't always work (see what Washington did when Dan Snyder first bought the franchise), but it's better than a cheap owner by a long shot.
This roster isn't awful, but it was strange they decided to move on from Chase Young and Montez Sweat from the defense. Still, the Commanders have pieces on both sides of the ball, and they have the second-overall pick in the NFL Draft. They can take either Drake Maye or Caleb Williams, then they can probably get something of value for Sam Howell, who might have been a flash in the pan this season.
The Commanders will be big fish hunting this offseason. They will go hard after Belichick this offseason, but we predict they will fail. They will go hard after Harbaugh, but again, they come up short. Luckily for the Commanders, there is no shortage of available great coaches this offseason. This is the landing spot for Mike Vrabel.
This makes a lot of sense. It's going to produce great headlines for the franchise. Vrabel will make a seamless transition for those who enjoyed Ron Rivera's coaching style. The difference is Vrabel is a fantastic game manager. Rivera was losing games for the Commanders. This hire might end up smelling the best when it is all said and done.