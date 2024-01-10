Ranking head coaching opportunities after Black Monday firings
It's the end of the NFL regular season and the start of the NFL Playoffs, but before the successful teams make a run at the Lombardi Trophy, some of the bad teams are doing a system reset. Which job opening is the most appealing?
By Nick Villano
2. Seattle Seahawks
Former Head Coach: Pete Carroll
Next Head Coach: Dan Quinn
We have our first real surprise firing of the offseason. It took a few days, but the Seattle Seahawks are moving on from the franchise's best coach in its history. Carroll has had some diminishing returns in the last few years, although he seemed to get as much as he could from the roster he was given. He's made the most out of the post-Russell Wilson Seahawks, making Geno Smith a certified starter in a league desperate for decent quarterback play.
However, the Seahawks have a familiar name looking for a head coaching job this offseason. Dan Quinn was the catalyst of those "Legion of Boom" defenses that helped them win the team's first and only Super Bowl. While Quinn only spent two years in Seattle, the impact he had on the defense is still talked about today.
Quinn is the expected hire here, which probably made moving on from Carroll easier for the franchise. This is a coach who, while had an interesting tenure in Atlanta, proved things weren't better without him, as the Falcons just fired Arthur Smith while Quinn was the most recent guy to get them to a Super Bowl.
As far as the roster is concerned, it's quite good. Outside of Smith, the pair of running backs in Kenneth Walker and Zach Charbonnet might have the most upside as a duo in the league. DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett, and Jaxon Smith-Njigba are a receiving force worth building an offense around. They also have young stars like Devon Witherspoon on defense. On top of it all, the Seahawks could be primed to make trades this offseason, with names like Lockett and Jamal Adams gaining traction as they try to reshape their roster under (presumably) Dan Quinn.