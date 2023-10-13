Ranking NFL coaches by the heat of their seat: Week 6 Edition
While no coach has been fired through five weeks of the NFL season, some teams having a terrible season have to be considering the possibility. Which coaches are the safest, and which coaches should be updating their resume on LinkedIn during the bye week?
By Nick Villano
30. DeMeco Ryans - Houston Texans
Previous Ranking: 27
This one might come as a surprise, but the Houston Texans are doing even better than expected this season. C.J. Stroud has been the best rookie quarterback in a really talented class. They have an outside chance to compete for a playoff spot in the AFC South. The defensive players are playing above their perceived talent level. Coach Ryans is doing everything right in his first season in Houston. It might sound crazy he's safer than some of the coaches with a longer track record, but his six-year contract comes with a lot of security, as well.
29. Nick Sirianni - Philadelphia Eagles
Previous Ranking: 30
It seems unfair that Nick Sirianni dropped in the rankings despite going 5-0 to start the season. It's not really anything he's done. He's still untouchable. The Eagles and 49ers are the two best teams in the league. Their clash in what we hope is the NFC Championship could be an all-timer. We just need these two teams to stay healthy. Sirianni has Jalen Carter looking like the frontrunner for Defensive Rookie of the Year. His offense has focused more on the running game, and it's allowing the Eagles to control the game. Everything is going right in the City of Brotherly Love.
28. Dan Campbell - Detroit Lions
Previous Ranking: 15
This is the first big change on this list. Dan Campbell was coming into this season with his Detroit Lions getting all of the hype. Sometimes, that hype can be deadly for a head coach. If he couldn't get his team to live up to what people expected of them, then he would be on the hot seat. The Lions have responded to the hype and then some. They are dominating the NFC North and will likely win it in a landslide. Campbell has his team in a really good spot and they could be good for a long time.
27. Shane Steichen - Indianapolis Colts
Previous Ranking: 25
Shane Steichen has looked pretty good in his first few games as head coach. This despite his starting quarterback Anthony Richardson getting hurt three times. He's not out for a considerable amount of time with a shoulder injury, and now he's going forward with Gardner Minshew. Anything can happen with the Colts and owner Jim Irsay, but the prevailing thought is Steichen should be one of the safest coaches in the league. Now that he has a happy Jonathan Taylor back, the offense should look even more dynamic even with Minshew.
26. Mike McDaniel - Miami Dolphins
Previous Ranking: 22
The Miami Dolphins have the best offense in the NFL. They lead the league in rushing touchdowns and are one behind the lead in passing touchdowns. Tua Tagovailoa leads the league in passing yards, De'Von Achane is second in rushing yards (despite missing a game), Tyreek Hill leads in receiving yards, and Raheem Mostert leads the league in rushing touchdowns. Mike McDaniel has taken the pieces of a superstar offense and turned it into the best offense. He has done amazing work so far. Now, he has to learn how to stop someone, but that will come with time and Jalen Ramsey.