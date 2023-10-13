Ranking NFL coaches by the heat of their seat: Week 6 Edition
While no coach has been fired through five weeks of the NFL season, some teams having a terrible season have to be considering the possibility. Which coaches are the safest, and which coaches should be updating their resume on LinkedIn during the bye week?
By Nick Villano
25. Mike Tomlin - Pittsburgh Steelers
Previous Ranking: 20
Mike Tomlin isn't public enemy No. 1 in Pittsburgh, and that has him as safe as ever. The fact his team keeps winning in spite of his offensive coordinator's flaws falls back on the head coach. Matt Canada has caused massive frustration in the Steel City. His presence has nobody curious about Tomlin's job status. Honestly, they shouldn't be. This team just beat their biggest rival the Ravens, they lead the AFC North, and they have a pretty simple schedule coming up after their Week 6 bye.
24. Pete Carroll - Seattle Seahawks
Previous Ranking: 28
Pete Carroll came into the season as one of the safest coaches in the league. Nothing has really changed that much. Geno Smith still looks really good under center. The Seahawks only have one loss on the season, and it came in Week 1. Their past two wins aren't too impressive (Giants and Panthers), but being the Lions only loss has to be up there. Carroll isn't going anywhere unless he decides he wants to go somewhere. He is 72 years old, so that's possible, but it wouldn't be until the end of the season.
23. Sean McVay - Los Angeles Rams
Previous Ranking: 18
The Los Angeles Rams have been one of the most positive surprises in the National Football League. Most saw a team built around Aaron Donald, Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp, and nothing else. When Kupp went down with an ankle injury, it seemed like season over for the team. Then, Puka Nacua became one of the best receivers in the league. He has 572 yards, second only to Tyreek Hill. The Rams are 2-3, but they've had a pretty insane schedule to start. It lightens up, and the Rams could seriously contend for a playoff spot at the end of the season.
22. Doug Pederson - Jacksonville Jaguars
Previous Ranking: 17
This was the hardest coach to rank. Putting it all out there on the table. Doug Pederson is probably safe, but we could also see a world where things go wrong, the Colts win the division, and the Khan family wants to take Trevor Lawrence and their future in a different direction. For now, he's the head coach. He's coming off a big game against the Buffalo Bills. The come-from-behind win in the playoffs probably has him safer than some think. As long as Lawrence is progressing, Pederson is safe.
21. Jonathan Gannon - Arizona Cardinals
Previous Ranking: 10
Yeah, we were wrong on this one, but so was everyone else. This was a weird offseason for the Arizona Cardinals, and the head coach wasn't helping the situation. Yet, despite only having one win, the Cardinals are competing every week. Nobody expected this team to do anything. So, competing with Josh Dobbs under center is huge for Jonathan Gannon's job security.