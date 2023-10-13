Ranking NFL coaches by the heat of their seat: Week 6 Edition
While no coach has been fired through five weeks of the NFL season, some teams having a terrible season have to be considering the possibility. Which coaches are the safest, and which coaches should be updating their resume on LinkedIn during the bye week?
By Nick Villano
15. Brian Daboll - New York Giants
Previous Ranking: 19
Maybe Brian Daboll should have fallen further on this list, but he feels pretty safe no matter what. They really like him in New York. With the Yankees and Mets having terrible seasons and keeping their managers, the pressure in New York to perform might not be the same. Either way, this can turn very fast. Daboll is not going to survive a two-win season. Daniel Jones took 10 steps back this season. They expect to get Saquon Barkley back this week, so that should help a desperate offense that couldn't protect anyone at this point.
14. Sean McDermott - Buffalo Bills
Previous Ranking: 21
This might feel high but don't forget what many were saying after Week 1. Sean McDermott's seat is very hot this season. His team needs to perform in the playoffs. He needs to win this division with a very hot Miami Dolphins team on their tails. They can't lose games like they did against the Jaguars last week. Josh Allen is an MVP candidate, so that's helping his case. They've overcome whatever was happening with Stefon Diggs in the offseason. However, it's a playoff run or possibly a new job for McDermott this season.
13. Robert Salah - New York Jets
Previous Ranking: 9
This one's a tough one. If Aaron Rodgers is healthy and the Jets are 2-3 with a loss to the lowly Patriots, then he might be No. 1 on this list. However, he lost Rodgers in the first series of the season. Now, he's trying to win with Zach Wilson under center. They are even coming close! They beat the Bills despite losing Rodgers on that opening night. A game against the Philadelphia Eagles this week is not ideal, but they get the bye the next week. If Salah survives the bye (which he should), he probably sticks around all season.
12. Dennis Allen - New Orleans Saints
Previous Ranking: 3
Dennis Allen had a scorching hot seat before the season, but it's cooled down precipitously. Last week's destruction of Bill Belichick and the Patriots helped him look like a competent leader. However, this is still a flawed team in a division they should probably be leading. They survived the Alvin Kamara suspension. The offense still looks stilted with Derek Carr. The defense is fine. There's nothing too fabulous about this team, which tells us that it can turn bad at any moment.
11. Matt LaFleur - Green Bay Packers
Previous Ranking: 14
The Green Bay Packers have been pretty bad this season. The post-Rodgers era with Jordan Love has been Struggle City. They are 2-3, and their two wins came against the Saints and Bears. It's been a rough year, and LaFleur hasn't done himself any favors. The loss on Monday Night Football to the Raiders in DaVante Adams' revenge game couldn't help his case. He's still somewhat safe, as in we don't think he will be fired midseason, but he's definitely someone who has something to prove.