Ranking NFL coaches by the heat of their seat: Week 6 Edition
While no coach has been fired through five weeks of the NFL season, some teams having a terrible season have to be considering the possibility. Which coaches are the safest, and which coaches should be updating their resume on LinkedIn during the bye week?
By Nick Villano
10. Mike Vrabel - Tennessee Titans
Previous Ranking: 11
Mike Vrabel hasn't done anything to really help or hurt his ranking on the hot seat. It was possible the Titans would nosedive this season, but that hasn't really happened. They haven't exactly looked good, but they've survived the early games. The issue is that is all they are doing: surviving. Because of tiebreakers, they are in last place in the division. If that's what it looks like at the end of the season, it's hard to think Vrabel survives.
9. Frank Reich - Carolina Panthers
Previous Ranking: 23
For every coach that makes a huge jump in the rankings, there has to be a few that take a nosedive. That's what happened to Frank Reich, who in his first year in Carolina, sits as the only winless coach in the NFL. The Panthers are doing this while the Chicago Bears own an unprotected first-round pick in 2024. They have just about nothing to promote outside Adam Theilen turning back the clock. Brian Burns has been alright, but the rest of this team is mediocre at best. That includes Bryce Young, who has been one of the worst QBs in the league. The Panthers made too big an investment to take Young to waste it on the wrong head coach.
8. Josh McDaniels - Las Vegas Raiders
Previous Ranking: 5
Don't let this ranking fool you, we're in the "very hot" seat part of our rankings. Josh McDaniels could be fired after Week 6 and we wouldn't be floored. However, a big win on Monday Night Football against the Packers has quelled the calls for his head. The Raiders have been alright at times, but they've been mostly bad. Josh Jacobs and DaVante Adams have spoken up about their hatred for losing. If more losses pile up, McDaniels will be back to an offensive coordinator position somewhere else.
7. Mike McCarthy - Dallas Cowboys
Previous Ranking: 2
Mike McCarthy is still the head coach of the Dallas Cowboys. Jerry Jones must like him or something. The Cowboys have been pretty good at times and pretty bad at times. Last week was one of those bad games. Dak Prescott's interception issue reared its ugly head. This always feels like the hottest seat, but something feels different in Dallas. Playoff contention seems to be enough. The Cowboys will definitely be there all season, so McCarthy is probably coaching until at least the offseason.
6. Bill Belichick - New England Patriots
Previous Ranking: 16
Things keep going from bad to worse in New England. The post-Tom Brady era has been pretty bad compared to what those fans are used to. It's never been this bad, though. The Patriots are coming off back-to-back blowout losses to the Cowboys and Saints. Those aren't even the best teams in the league. Mac Jones gets worse seemingly every game. Bailey Zappe is no better. The only positive on this entire team, Christian Gonzalez, is out for the season. It might be time to put everyone out of their misery.