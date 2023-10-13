Ranking NFL coaches by the heat of their seat: Week 6 Edition
While no coach has been fired through five weeks of the NFL season, some teams having a terrible season have to be considering the possibility. Which coaches are the safest, and which coaches should be updating their resume on LinkedIn during the bye week?
By Nick Villano
5. Kevin Stefanski - Cleveland Browns
Previous Ranking: 8
The Cleveland Browns have had one of the best, if not the best, defense in the NFL. Yet, Kevin Stefanski is on one of the hottest seats in the NFL. That's because his team has two wins. Deshaun Watson might not play again despite rumors saying he's been cleared for weeks. Something is strange in Cleveland this season. This team is the reason ownership signed off on the Watson trade despite the allegations against him. They have all the pieces to win it all except the quarterback. Now, it appears they still don't have the right QB, and that coach will probably pay the price for that.
4. Kevin O'Connell - Minnesota Vikings
Previous Ranking: 6
The Minnesota Vikings got terrible news this week when Justin Jefferson was placed on IR with a hamstring injury. Now, the one-win Vikings could sell. Kirk Cousins might be on the trade block. They should probably sell everything, and it's hard to see a world where Kevin O'Connell survives this. He could get fired at any time, which is the story for everyone in the top five.
3. Brandon Staley - Los Angeles Chargers
Previous Ranking: 1
Brandon Staley was the hottest seat in the league coming into the season. Now, his seat has cooled ever so slightly. Justin Herbert was great prior to the bye week, and now a rested team looks at 13 more weeks. What will this offense look like without Mike Williams? How will Austin Ekeler get back into the swing of things? There are a lot of questions, and Staley needs to answer them pretty perfectly to keep his job. He will not survive missing the playoffs.
2. Ron Rivera - Washington Commanders
Previous Ranking: 7
Maybe this is an overreaction to the loss to the Bears, but Ron Rivera is the odds-on favorite at some sportsbook to be the first coach fired. The Commanders have a new ownership group, and they were hoping for a competitive team to watch in Year 1. There have been many issues: Sam Howell hasn't been that good, the offensive line might be the worst in the league, and the defense has been brutal at times. Most wouldn't put all of this on Ron Rivera, but at some point, a team wants to send a message. Rivera's job is definitely seriously in jeopardy, especially with Eric Bieniemy.
1. Matt Eberflus - Chicago Bears
Previous Ranking: 12
Don't let one win on a Thursday night fool you, the Chicago Bears are not coached well, and it's on Matt Eberflus. Justin Fields looks better the past two weeks, DJ Moore is playing like a number one, and Cole Kmet turned his season around, but the rest of this team is still bad. The defense can't hold a lead, even against the Broncos. The playcalling changes in the worst possible way whether they are up or down. Chicago is a bad team that deserves a better coach.