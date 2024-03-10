Ranking the NY Mets 3 best options to be Opening Day starter
The New York Mets will be without their ace, Kodai Senga, to start the season. Who should take his Opening Day starter spot?
By James Nolan
2. Luis Severino was signed for a reason, but is he a Mets Opening Day starter?
Just a few seasons ago, Severino was one of the top pitchers in the league. From 2017-2022, the 30-year-old was an elite starter. Across that span, he posted a 3.10 ERA with a 42-18 record.
Last season was by far the right-hander's worst, as he posted a 6.65 ERA across 19 appearances. He was coming off multiple injuries that hindered his season, but he’s looking to get to his old ways with the Mets.
In Spring Training, Severino has been on top of his game. He hasn’t allowed a single run so far, and he has his eyes set on returning to form.
Out of the rest of the guys in the rotation, it’s Severino who’s had the most success. He’s a two-time All-Star and got an Opening Day start in 2018 with the Yankees.
If the Mets continue to see progress from Severino this Spring Training, they might have struck lighting in free agency. When he’s at his best, the veteran is one of the best pitchers in the game. Giving Severino the ball on Opening Day could give him the needed confidence that he can still be a front-end starter.