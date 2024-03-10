Ranking the NY Mets 3 best options to be Opening Day starter
The New York Mets will be without their ace, Kodai Senga, to start the season. Who should take his Opening Day starter spot?
By James Nolan
1. Jose Quintana could be an ace once again for the Mets
As it stands right now Quintana seems to be the most likely candidate to be the Mets Opening Day starter. Similar to Megill and Severino, the lefty has looked sharp in Spring Training so far.
In his most recent outing, he struck out six batters across three innings while allowing zero runs. Quintana missed the first half of the 2023 season but impressed many when he returned in the second half. The 35-year-old started 13 games for the Mets and posted a 3.57 ERA.
If he continues to put together good outings in Spring Training, he will likely get the nod on Opening Day. However, the other starters could certainly change that. It seems like it’s Quintana’s job to lose.
New York wouldn’t be making a mistake giving the veteran lefty the ball, as he’s the safe option. He was the team's number-two starter in the latter part of 2023 and was projected to be right behind Senga in the rotation for 2024.