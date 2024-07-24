Ranking potential Mets SP options after Christian Scott’s injury
The New York Mets were dealt unfortunate news with rookie right-hander Christian Scott suddenly landing on the IL with an elbow injury. This is a big blow for the Mets, as despite what his 4.56 ERA might suggest, he has actually pitched quite well in his nine starts. Scott has allowed three earned runs or fewer in seven of his nine starts despite receiving (mostly) subpar run support.
In theory, the Mets could just replace Scott with Kodai Senga who is expected to be activated off of the IL for Friday's start against the Atlanta Braves but unfortunately, life isn't so simple. The Mets still intend to use a six-man rotation with Senga, meaning that they'll need to add a starter since Scott is out.
As for who the Mets should use as their sixth starter, that's the million-dollar question. They can look to promote from within, call up a top prospect, use a reliever in their rotation, or pull off a trade.
Some of the options above are better than others, though. Here is a ranking of what the Mets should do, from worst options to best.
4) The Mets can take the easy way out by promoting a starter they have already used this season
The easiest solution for the Mets to figure out this new conundrum would be to promote from within. It might be the easiest, but it'd also be the least inspiring solution.
Tylor Megill, a pitcher the Mets have given numerous chances to over the years, would presumably be the first option here. Megill has talent and has shown it off in spurts, but has never put it together at the MLB level. He has a 5.08 ERA in eight starts this season, completing six innings only once in those starts.
The Mets can also turn to a pitcher like Joey Lucchesi, someone they recently DFA'd, to rejoin the rotation. Lucchesi hasn't gotten quite as many chances as Megill, but is another low-upside option. The Mets should shoot higher here than simply going for the easy fix.
3) The Mets can promote another top prospect to replace Christian Scott
The top Mets prospects are mostly position players, but they do have some solid pitching options as well. Scott leads the list, but he's not the only pitching prospect worth paying attention to in the organization.
Brandon Sproat, a player they drafted last season and their No. 5 prospect according to MLB Pipeline, makes the most sense in this category. He has a sparkling 1.97 ERA in 15 appearances (14 starts), striking out 91 batters in just 77.2 innings of work. He offers upside but has only made nine starts at the AA level and none in AAA. Is he ready to pitch in the majors for a team trying to make the postseason?
The Mets have other pitching prospects like Blade Tidwell, Mike Vasil, and Dom Hamel in AAA who might be closer to being MLB-ready, but neither of those three starters have pitched particularly well this season. Tidwell offers the most upside of the three and had a 2.41 ERA in AA, but his ERA is over 5.00 at the AAA level.
They have a couple of fun options, but it's hard to envision them going this route while competing for a playoff berth. It makes more sense to let them get more seasoning.
2) The Mets can make Jose Butto a starting pitcher again
This option is easier said than done. The ideal solution here would be just to make Jose Butto, a capable back-end starter, into a starting pitcher again. The problem is, the Mets need him where he is.
Butto is a starter and has a 3.08 ERA in the majors as a starter this season in seven appearances, but was recently recalled to work out of the bullpen, an area in which the Mets have really struggled. All Butto has done in relief is allow one run and three hits in 10.2 innings of work spanning six appearances. In other words, he has been dominant, and has even recorded two holds, a save, and a win in his last four outings.
He has provided the Mets length out of the bullpen, recording more than three outs in all but one of his outings, and has even been pitching in high-leverage spots. He's the best option they can turn to in their organization right now, but doing so would make the bullpen even worse than it is.
It's something that the Mets would have to consider because he really is the best option to be the next man up, but the fact that it'd make the bullpen even worse makes it only the second-best option.
1) The Mets can pull off a trade to give them a starting pitching upgrade
The best option for the Mets to address their rotation would be to make a trade and acquire a capable starting pitcher. No, they don't need to go out and acquire Tarik Skubal or Garrett Crochet (as fun as that would be). They don't even have to acquire a high-end rental like Jack Flaherty. Just go out and acquire a capable starter to round out the rotation.
They can pursue a rental like Yusei Kikuchi on the high-end if the price is right, and can settle for a guy like the recently DFA'd James Paxton even if they have to.
All this external starter would have to do is be a better option than the likes of Tylor Megill, Joey Lucchesi, and prospects who aren't quite MLB-ready. That's quite easy to find, and won't break the bank prospect-wise or financially to acquire. Doing this would keep Butto in the bullpen, and give the Mets the opportunity to still look to improve that area while also giving Scott a potential rotation spot if he can return this season.
Making another trade might not be ideal, but it's the best path forward for the Mets as they try and make a second-half run.