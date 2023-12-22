Ranking the 5 best Steph Curry Christmas Day performances
Steph Curry has become one of the most popular players in NBA history and that makes him a must-have on the Christmas schedule. Here are his five best Christmas Day performances.
Stephen Curry has become one of the most popular players in the NBA which has given the Warriors a Christmas Day slot more often than not. This season, the Warriors will play on Christmas for the 13th time during Steph Curry's tenure. Curry himself has played in 10 previous games is and looking to play in his 11th this year.
Playing on Christmas year after year must mean that Curry has had memorable performances on Christmas. Shockingly, Curry on Christmas has been more of a curse for him than a blessing for the fans. Curry is 4-5 on Christmas day and has scored over 20 points just once out of his 10 games.
Despite all his struggles, he is always must-see TV. Here are his five best Christmas Day performances.
5. 2014: The almost Triple Double
The 2014-15 NBA season is a significant year for Steph Curry's career. This would be the season where he won his first MVP, the Warriors would win 67 games and a championship to kick-start the dynasty. Before all that happened, the Los Angeles Clippers were one of the Warriors foes and they matched up on Christmas Day for the third time in four years.
The game itself was a close game with the Warriors up 42-41 at halftime. After three quarters, the Clippers were up 73-70. The Clippers outscored the Warriors in the fourth quarter 27-16 to win the game 100-86.
One of the biggest reasons for that blowout of a fourth quarter is because of how poorly Steph Curry played. 0-for-5 from the field, 0-for-2 from 3, and made both of his free throws.
On the game Curry had 14 points, 9 rebounds, 7 assists, 2 steals and shot 5-for-12 from the field, 1-for-5 from 3, and 3-for-4 from the free throw line. Considering this was his first MVP season, this was not an MVP performance.
Considering that Curry has had two four-point games on Christmas as well as getting blown out by 26 points in 2018 and 39 points in 2020, this performance is one of his best but not good enough to be any higher than fifth on this list.