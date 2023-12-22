Ranking the 5 best Steph Curry Christmas Day performances
Steph Curry has become one of the most popular players in NBA history and that makes him a must-have on the Christmas schedule. Here are his five best Christmas Day performances.
4. 2016: Best Christmas Day game ever
The 2016 Christmas Day game between the Golden State Warriors and the Cleveland Cavaliers is often considered the best Christmas Day game ever. There was a build-up over the last two seasons since they played each other in the NBA Finals. After each winning one and the Cavaliers coming back in the series after being down 3-1 in 2016, the Warriors added Kevin Durant which made this game one of the most anticipated regular-season games ever.
The game had 11 ties, five lead changes, and an incredible fourth-quarter comeback by the Cavaliers after being down 14 points with nine and half minutes left, capped off by Kyrie Irving, hitting a game-winning shot once again.
In this game, Curry had 15 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 steals and shot 4-for-11 from the field, 2-for-7 from 3, and 5-for-6 from the free throw line. When watching this game, Curry was the reason that the Warriors lost.
This performance by Curry was just one of the best of a bad bunch. Since the Warriors lost by a point, if Curry had made one more shot or didn't miss a free throw, there is a good chance that the Warriors win.
It is shocking that this is one of Curry's best Christmas Day performances but there are ones that are much worse than this one.