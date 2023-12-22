Ranking the 5 best Steph Curry Christmas Day performances
Steph Curry has become one of the most popular players in NBA history and that makes him a must-have on the Christmas schedule. Here are his five best Christmas Day performances.
3. 2013: Closing versus the Clippers
The 2013-14 season also marked another very important year for Steph Curry's career because this was the first time he made the All-Star team. This season also marked his third time playing on Christmas Day and the second time he played against the Clippers.
This game between the Clippers and Warriors was very good — 11 ties, 13 lead changes, and the Warriors came back after being down by 13 points earlier in the game.
Curry had 15 points, 6 rebounds, 11 assists, 1 steal, and shot 5-for-17 from the field, 2-for-6 from 3 and 3-for-3 from the free throw line. Once again, these numbers aren't incredible, outside of the 11 assists, but Curry would redeem himself after playing poorly in the first three quarters.
Through the first three quarters, he had 6 points, 4 rebounds, 9 assists, one steal and shot 2-for-12 from the field, 1-for-5 from 3, and made one free throw. In the fourth quarter, he had 9 points, 2 rebounds, 2 assists, and shot 3-for-5 from the field, 1-for-1 from 3 and made both of his free throws. Seven of those points came late in the fourth quarter to give the Warriors a two-point lead and finish off the comeback to win 105-103.
This performance by Curry wasn't his best, especially through the first three quarters. His fourth quarter heroics earns a top three spot on his best Christmas Day performances.