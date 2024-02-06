Ranking the 3 best trade packages Trail Blazers can get for Malcolm Brogdon
If the Portland Trail Blazers decide to deal Malcolm Brogdon, here are the best offers they can realistically expect.
1. Magic can finally add veteran point guard with Malcolm Brogdon trade
I will continue to beat the drum on Jonathan Isaac. He is having one of the best per-minute defensive seasons in recent memory. Durability and longevity is a concern with the 26-year-old after he lost almost three seasons to an ACL injury, but Isaac's ground coverage, rim protection, and effort level are off the charts. He would help Portland in the short term and he should be easy to keep around next season — either on an affordable extension or with his $17.4 million club option.
The Orlando Magic don't have enough available playing time for Isaac to unlock his full potential. He's clearly on his way out the door. Orlando can spin him and a mid-tier first-round pick into Brogdon, at long last addressing the Magic's need for a more traditional point guard in the backcourt. Markelle Fultz still has something to offer an NBA team, but his aversion to the 3-point line does not suit Orlando's current setup.
Brogdon is an affordable veteran who can man the starting point guard spot while giving Orlando a source of experience to lean on once the playoffs arrive. Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner are special — two 6-foot-10 wings capable of creating off drives and leading the halfcourt offense. That said, Brogdon can work pick-and-rolls, serve up easier looks for Orlando's stars, and up the Magic's 3-point volume in the process. The best guards on the Magic roster all struggle to convert from 3-point range. Brogdon is one of the NBA's truly elite spot-up shooters.
He fits the Magic's general team-building philosophy, too. Brogdon is 6-foot-5 with the strength to guard up a position or two as needed. Orlando will place endless length and versatility behind him on the defensive end, not to mention Jalen Suggs or Anthony Black in the two-guard spot. Brogdon will be well positioned for success in a prominent role on the ascendent No. 7 seed in the East. Orlando has not been connected to Brogdon yet — not officially, at least — but he's a player the Magic should take a real interest in.