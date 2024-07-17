Ranking the 5 best trade targets for the Astros to pursue at the deadline
The Houston Astros ended the month of April with a 10-19 record and in last place in the AL West. It's safe to say they've improved greatly as the season has progressed.
The Astros ended the first half with a 50-46 record. They're in second place in the AL West, just 1.0 game back of the first-place Mariners and are 3.5 games back of the third Wild Card spot in the AL as well. They went from a team that many assumed would sell after April to one in the thick of the postseason race.
The Astros will be buyers and have clear areas on their team to try and upgrade. Dana Brown should try and do so by acquiring any of these five players.
5) Justin Turner would be a good fit for the Astros
The Astros entered the season assuming that first base was a position taken care of, but Jose Abreu did not come close to living up to expectations. He struggled mightily for much of the season to the point where Houston eventually sent him down to the minors and eventually DFA'd him.
Jon Singleton has done an admirable job in Abreu's place, posting a 99 OPS+ which is just a tick below average. With that being said, though, Singleton's .726 OPS against righties is workable, while his .563 OPS against lefties is not. The Astros can pursue a platoon partner for Singleton, and Justin Turner would fit there.
Turner has not had the year he envisioned with the Toronto Blue Jays, posting a .680 OPS in 80 games, but he has hit lefties well, posting a .812 OPS against southpaws. Turner has a history of being a clutch postseason performer, can play first base, and might just turn it on going from the Blue Jays to the Astros.
4) The Astros should consider a Tyler Anderson trade with their AL West rivals
The Los Angeles Angels are, as many predicted, one of the worst teams in the league at the All-Star break. As rough as the season has gone for them, there are some bright spots. Tyler Anderson might be the biggest one.
Anderson had a brutal first year with the Angels but has bounced back wonderfully, ending the first half with a 2.97 ERA in 19 starts and 118 innings of work. The expected stats suggest that regression might be coming, but he provides something that the Astros really need. Innings. Anderson would lead this Astros team in innings pitched, which would come in handy with the bevy of starting pitching injuries they're dealing with.
He'd come with another year of club control at a very reasonable $13 million salary. Yes, he's with an AL West team, but Anderson shouldn't cost an arm and a leg to acquire, making it an easier trade to stomach. The need for starting pitching is real, and Anderson is a strong option.
3) Chris Bassitt would give the Astros a much-needed rotation upgrade
The Blue Jays selling a rental like Justin Turner is a given considering where they are standings-wise, but whether they sell a player under contract for the 2025 season like Chris Bassitt remains to be seen.
Bassitt is one of the few Jays players actually meeting expectations this season, posting a 3.52 ERA in 19 starts and 107.1 innings of work. He's had some clunkers, but he's allowed four earned runs or fewer in all but one of his outings. With this Astros offense, that'll work!
Bassitt is set to make $22 million next season in the final year of the three-year deal he signed to join the Jays ahead of the 2023 campaign. While that's not cheap, it's certainly manageable for someone of Bassitt's track record. This comes down to whether the Jays would be willing to trade him. Presumably, if the Astros offer them a package they can't refuse, they'd let him go.
2) Jack Flaherty makes a lot of sense for the Astros
The Astros have seen first-hand how well Jack Flaherty has pitched this season. The right-hander just pitched five scoreless innings against the Astros, punching out six in mid-June on just 73 pitches. He faced them in mid-May as well, allowing three runs in 6.2 innings of work. with seven strikeouts.
Electric outings like those have been the norm for Flaherty who has allowed three earned runs or fewer in all but three of his 16 starts. What's most appealing about his statistics is the fact that he has fanned 119 batters while walking just 16. He throws strikes, and also puts hitters away.
Flaherty might not be as appealing as an option like Bassitt as he's on an expiring contract, but that contract status lessens the cost it'd take to acquire him. The fact of the matter is that this Astros team wants to win right now, and Flaherty has a 3.13 ERA in his 16 starts. He'd help them win now immensely. If they can get him from the Detroit Tigers, they should.
1) Vladimir Guerrero Jr. should be the Astros dream deadline target
What do you know, another Blue Jay. Admittedly, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is probably a bit of a reach considering reports suggest that he's not available, but perhaps if the Astros overwhelm the Blue Jays they can get something done.
Guerrero has had a strong year, slashing .288/.359/.456 with 14 home runs and 55 RBI in 95 games. He's the starting first baseman for the AL in the All-Star Game. He isn't quite the MVP-caliber player he was in 2021, but he's been great, and would be an unbelievable upgrade at first base.
Chances are, rental options like Pete Alonso and Christian Walker won't be available barring collapses from their respective teams. The Jays might not want to trade Guerrero, but if an extension isn't on the horizon they have to at least consider it, right? He's set to hit free agency following the 2025 campaign.
It'd cost a ton prospect-wise, but it'd be worthwhile if he can help Houston win it all. There's no reason to believe they can't if they get this kind of an upgrade at first base.