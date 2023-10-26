Ranking the 8 best players who didn't sign rookie extensions
Only 14 of the 27 eligible players signed rookie scale extensions. Of the 13 that didn’t, these are the eight best, all of whom will now be restricted free agents this summer.
7. Precious Achiuwa, Toronto Raptors
Precious Achiuwa made the right decision forgoing an extension. His 2022-23 campaign was almost a breakout season, but his 3-point shooting regressed heavily from 35.9 percent in 2021-22 to 26.9 percent. Other than that, he saw his shooting efficiency reach career bests, as he converted 56.4 percent of his 2s and shot 70.2 percent from the free throw line.
Achiuwa is a combo power forward-center who needs to provide some level of 3-point shooting to have a considerable role or be the lone center in an aggressive switch-heavy scheme. If he had hit 33 percent of his 3s in 2022-23 instead of 26.9 percent, he would have further reinforced his ability to provide some level of spacing and could have earned a contract in the neighborhood of Isaiah Stewart’s four-year, $64 million deal.
With the Raptors staring down a scenario where they could lose Pascal Siakam, OG Anuonoby, and Gary Trent Jr. in free agency next offseason, there was little incentive to extend Achiuwa right away. If he continues to struggle with his 3-point shot, he can be retained for half of what Stewart landed, and if he breaks out, they’ll be staring at acres of cap space for Achiuwa to fill. As for Achiuwa, the contract he would have gotten this summer will almost certainly be there for him in 12 months. He’s talented enough to bet on himself, and the downside is relatively minimal.