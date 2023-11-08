Ranking the New England Patriots six Super Bowl wins
The New England Patriots won six Lombardi Trophies in an 18-year stretch. Here’s a look at how those Super Bowl performances rate.
1. Patriots 34, Falcons 28 (OT) (Super Bowl LI)
It was somehow fitting that the Patriots’ fifth Super Bowl title would come courtesy of the greatest comeback in the history of the 57-game series. The team would be without star quarterback Tom Brady for the first four games of the season as he served a suspension (you could say he “pleased the fifth”) for his “role” in the much-discussed “Deflategate” controversy.
Backups Jimmy Garoppolo and Jacoby Brissett held down the fort. The team owned a 3-1 record when Brady returned. The results were a 14-2 mark, with a home loss to the Seahawks in Week 10 as their last setback of the regular season. They disposed of the Texans (34-16) and Steelers (36-17) in the playoffs by a combined 70-33 count and it was onto Super Bowl LI at Houston to face the Falcons.
After a scoreless first quarter, Atlanta scored the first 21 points of the game. Their third touchdown came when Robert Alford picked off Brady and returned the theft 82 yards for a score. With 8:31 remaining in the third quarter, Dan Quinn’s club owned a 28-3 advantage.
Brady finished the game with 466 yards and a pair of scores, along with the aforementioned pick-six. He overcame five sacks as his team overcame a 25-point deficit. The Patriots scored the final 31 points of what became the first (and only to date) to go into overtime.
The veteran quarterback was named the game’s MVP, but what about running back James White? He ran six times for 29 yards and two touchdowns, including the game-winner in the extra session. He also had a two-point conversion run after a Brady-to-Danny Amendola TD pass. White also set a Super Bowl record with 14 receptions, good for 100 yards. He is also the co-owner of single-season Super Bowl records for total touchdowns (3) and points scored (20).