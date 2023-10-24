Ranking the top 3 NBA rookies from a fantasy basketball perspective
NBA Opening Night is officially upon us. As the 2023-24 season is set to begin, so is fantasy basketball. With that in mind, let’s evaluate how/what makes these three players primed for huge rookie campaigns from a fantasy basketball perspective.
By Lior Lampert
NBA Opening Night is officially upon us. As the 2023-24 season is set to begin, so is fantasy basketball.
Even though the sample size has been small, these three rookies have made it abundantly clear during the preseason that they will be able to make an impact from day one not only in real life but from a fantasy basketball perspective.
Let’s evaluate how/what makes these players primed for huge rookie campaigns.
3. Scoot Henderson, G, Portland Trail Blazers
Scoot Henderson has big shoes to fill following the Blazers’ decision to move on from their franchise point guard of over a decade, Damian Lillard. While he may not be of Lillard’s caliber at this moment in time, Henderson has quickly shown he is ready to step into the spotlight and become the new cornerstone of the Blazers.
At 6-foot-2 and 195 pounds, Henderson is built like a bull. He is a handful for opposing defenses when he has a head of steam thanks to his athleticism, speed, and playmaking ability. He has a relentless motor which has motivated Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups to coach his team to play more in transition. Henderson is a one-man fast break who has shown an ability to find open teammates in the process, as evidenced by this sequence against the Jazz.
Despite only being 19 years old, Henderson has already shown he has a great feel for the game and how to change speeds and/or play with pace. His willingness to run will help him to continue to give his teammates open looks from day one as he did on this fast break play to Anfernee Simons as well as enable him to get to the basket consistently.
In four preseason games, Henderson averaged 13.5 points per game to go with 5.8 assists while shooting 90 percent from the free throw line. Being that Henderson is going to be the focal point of the Blazers’ offense from day one, those numbers seem attainable in his rookie season. However, efficiency could be something Henderson struggles with as the Blazers allow him to play through his growing pains. He shot just 41.7 percent from the field and 29.4 percent from beyond the arc while averaging 3.5 turnovers per game. While the shooting splits and turnovers leave much to be desired, Henderson is going to have every opportunity to fill up the stat sheet as a rookie.