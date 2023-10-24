Ranking the top 3 NBA rookies from a fantasy basketball perspective
NBA Opening Night is officially upon us. As the 2023-24 season is set to begin, so is fantasy basketball. With that in mind, let’s evaluate how/what makes these three players primed for huge rookie campaigns from a fantasy basketball perspective.
By Lior Lampert
1. Chet Holmgren, F/C, Oklahoma City Thunder
While Chet Holmgren was a member of the 2022 NBA Draft, he has rookie eligibility after missing the entire 2022-23 season due to a foot injury. Any doubts surrounding Holmgren and any potential rust after missing so much time with an injury were put to bed quickly in the preseason.
In four preseason games, Holmgren averaged 16.3 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.3 assists, and 2.0 blocks in 19.3 minutes per game. Not only did he fill up the stat sheet, he was incredibly efficient in the process, shooting 57.9 percent from the field and 50 percent from beyond the arc.
While the per-36-minute stats may not be as eye-opening as Wembanyama’s they are most certainly noteworthy. Per 36 minutes, Holmgren averaged 30.4 points, 9.3 rebounds, and 3.7 blocks.
What bodes well for Holmgren is he plays for a team that is expected to be competitive this season. The Thunder have become nearly everyone’s favorite young team that is expected to take a massive step forward in 2023-24 in large part due to Holmgren’s health.
Additionally, Holmgren won’t be relied on to carry the offense the way Wembanyama will be throughout the season, which makes the efficiency metrics sustainable. Given that the Thunder have so many effective playmakers with the ball in their hands such as Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Josh Giddey, and Jalen Williams, it will create mismatches and open looks for Holmgren. We already got to see a glimpse of that in the Thunder’s preseason game against the Bucks:
Holmgren has a great chance to be the highest-ranked rookie in fantasy basketball given the environment he is stepping into and his natural ability as a seven-footer who can stretch the floor offensively while offering elite rim protection defensively.
Fantasy managers would be wise to prioritize Holmgren over Wembanyama in drafts even though the latter is ranked 11 spots ahead of him per Yahoo Fantasy Sports’ in nine-category league formats.