Ranking the top 3 NL teams post trade deadline
By Jacob Mountz
The 2024 trade deadline saw little action and few blockbusters. But a few ambitious teams took the rare opportunity to seize potentially game-changing players while most others only made small moves (not to knock small moves). Nonetheless, this past trade deadline did very little to alter the course of the season. With the trading behind us, let’s explore the top three NL teams that are competing for the NL crown and what they did to give themselves a leg up over the competition.
1. Los Angeles Dodgers
The Dodgers have seen many injuries try to tank their season. After getting swept by the Phillies, it was clear they had to do something about it. So, they added Jack Flaherty, Michael Kopech, Amed Rosario, Tommy Edman (currently on IL), and Kevin Kiermaier.
Those last three names will add depth and solid defense to an already deep lineup. Michael Kopech is a talented reliever but hasn’t gotten the desired results yet. He will be aiding the Dodgers’ beleaguered bullpen. But the main acquisition here is Jack Flaherty. Flaherty has thus far regained his frontline starter form.
The Dodgers will soon boast rotation options such as Tyler Glasnow, Jack Flaherty, Clayton Kershaw, Walker Buehler, Bobby Miller, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, and Tony Gonsolin. Backing their rotation will be a lineup featuring Mookie Betts (when he is well), Freddie Freeman (when he returns), Shohei Ohtani, Will Smith, Teoscar Hernandez, Max Muncy (when he is well), along with several other quality bats Dave Roberts can use.
Prior to the trade deadline, the argument could have been made that the Phillies were the stronger team. Philadelphia swept the Dodgers in a three-game set. But with many injuries hindering them, the Dodgers were not at full strength. With the many injured Dodgers on the mend, and after making several acquisitions, the Dodgers should once again be the team to beat.
2. Philadelphia Phillies
The Phillies currently hold the best record in the NL. With a lineup featuring Kyle Schwarber, Trea Turner, Bryce Harper, and Alec Bohm, they can easily mash their way past opponents. This potent batting order backs a rotation consisting of Zack Wheeler, Ranger Suarez, Christopher Sanchez, and Aaron Nola, each of whom has ERAs below 3.50. Before the trade deadline, the Phillies acquired Carlos Estevez, Austin Hays, and Tanner Banks.
Carlos Estevez will be the Phillies new weapon out of the bullpen. He was one of the top relief arms on the market this year. Tanner Banks, another reliever, hasn’t had much success this year but showcased his potential in his rookie year a couple of seasons ago.
Austin Hays was acquired as an offensive upgrade to the Phillies’ outfield. While there was no major blockbuster besides maybe Estevez, the Phillies didn’t need much to maintain their NL powerhouse status. The Phillies now boast a lineup with no holes and a rotation that can hold strong competitors silent.
Between the Phillies and the Dodgers, it’s a tight call. However, the Dodgers did more to address their few weak spots and have inched their way past the Phillies. Not to mention, being swept by the Yankees, with their seemingly endless pitching struggles, was not a good look for them.
3. Atlanta Braves
This might be highly contested, but the Atlanta Braves appear to be the third-strongest team in the NL. Even with the loss of Ronald Acuna Jr and Spencer Strider along with their endless list of injuries, the Braves seem well-positioned to succeed in the postseason.
Many of the Braves' top hitters have struggled: Matt Olson, Austin Riley and Ozzie Albies (currently injured) amongst others. Marcell Ozuna, who is one of the top hitters in the NL, has been the lone bat that has kept the Braves afloat. Like the Cleveland Guardians, their largest strength is their relief corps. The Braves are second in the MLB behind the Guardians in bullpen ERA. But this isn’t their only strength.
The Braves’ starting rotation, after setbacks and an open fifth starter’s spot proved a horrible nightmare for them, has become nearly bullet-proof. Their current rotation features Reynaldo Lopez (who recently held the lowest ERA in the MLB among qualifying starters), Chris Sale, Max Fried, Spencer Schwellenbach, and Charlie Morton. We must also note that Ian Anderson will be returning sometime soon.
Spencer Schwellenbach was recently one of the Braves’ top pitching prospects, but his prospect status has since fallen away. His MLB career started rough, but he has since started pitching like an ace posting a 2.08 ERA in the month of July. He has filled the fifth starter’s spot for the Braves which had been a sore spot for them since Spencer Strider went down for the season.
Before the trade deadline expired, Alex Anthopoulos acquired Jorge Soler and Luke Jackson from the Giants, both of whom helped the Braves win the WS in 2021 (Soler was WS MVP). Soler adds much-needed power in the Atlanta batting order. Luke Jackson, on the other hand, has had a rough year, but the Braves are hoping to rekindle that great performer they’ve seen in years past.
While the Arizona Diamondbacks, New York Mets, and San Diego Padres make compelling cases to topple the Braves on this list, the Braves’ relentless pitching staff should be enough to challenge the other two NL titans on this list, something the three teams behind the Braves don’t look strong enough to do at the moment unless the Diamondback starters can start pitching like they did last year (when all their injured pieces come back of course). But for now, a rotation with Chris Sale, Reynaldo Lopez, Max Fried, and Spencer Schwellenbach along with the elite Atlanta relief corps might just very well earn the Braves another championship trophy.