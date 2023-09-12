Ranking the top 5 centers for the 2023-24 season
The center position has changed but the last three MVPs have gone to centers and it's the position played by some of the best players in the NBA.
Ranking the top 5 centers for the 2023-24 season: 4. Domantas Sabonis
If you want to talk about players that don't have many weaknesses, Domantas Sabonis is one of them. He stands at 6-foot-11 and has become the prototypical offensive big man in today's NBA where he can do just about everything
Last season Sabonis had the best season of his career, averaging 19.3 points, a league-high 12.3 rebounds, and 7.3 assists while shooting 61.5 percent from the field, a career-high 37.3 percent from 3, and a career-high 74.1 percent from the free throw line. He was selected to this third All-Star selection and the All-NBA third team.
Sabonis last season became an offensive juggernaut. When it comes to scoring the basketball there aren't many who can stop him. He shot 76.2 percent at the rim, 50 percent on shots 3-10 feet, 51.2 percent on shots 10-16 feet, and 44.4 percent on shots 16-23 feet.
His ability to stretch the floor is valuable to a team but his ability to pass the basketball also makes him so much better. He was fifth in total assists and 11th in assists per game. He gets the majority of his assists when he passes off a screen, to a teammate who has a wide-open shot, or he passes from the high post when he draws out the big men because of his ability to shoot.
All of this played a huge part in the Kings having the most efficient offense in NBA history. The one area that Sabonis isn't great in is his defense. Sabonis is a good defender because he is long and tall but he isn't the same defensive force as some of the other centers in the NBA.
Sabonis turned himself into one of the best players in the NBA last season. One of the reasons he is not higher is because of his woeful playoff performance. He took a massive step back from what his production was in the regular season.
Despite him being one of the best offensive players last season, there are much better offensive forces than him. Also his woes as a defender don't give him the edge over some of the players that are in front of him.