Ranking the top 5 centers for the 2023-24 season
The center position has changed but the last three MVPs have gone to centers and it's the position played by some of the best players in the NBA.
Ranking the top 5 centers for the 2023-24 season: 3. Anthony Davis
There aren't many players in the NBA who are more talented than Anthony Davis. We all know his story a 10-inch growth spurt in high school that put his guard skills in a center's body and made him one of the most sought out players ever.
Last season Davis had arguably one of the best seasons of his career and by far the best he has had with the Lakers. He averaged 25.9 points, a career-high 12.5 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.1 steals and 2 blocks while shooting a career-high 56.3 percent from the field, 25.7 percent from 3, and 78.4 percent from the free throw line.
When it comes to scoring the basketball Davis can get a bucket from anywhere. Last season he shot 78.8 percent on shots from within 3 feet, 51.4 percent on shots from 3-10 feet, and 44.2 percent on shots from 10-16 feet. When you get further than that Davis struggles to score but has proven in past years to be a threat from deep.
Davis' length and size make it so easy for him to score. His length can allow him to shoot and finish over any defender that is in his way. This makes him one of the best threats in the NBA at the pick-and-roll.
Another great skill set that Davis brings is his underrated passing ability. Davis was a point guard in high school before he hit his growth spurt and he still has some of that playmaking ability. He doesn't pass often because his job on offense is to score the basketball.
Standing at 6-foot-10 with a wingspan of 7-foot-6, Davis is one of the best defenders in the NBA. He was one of four players to average at least 1 steal and 1 block a game.
He is clearly one of the most talented and impactful players in the NBA but there are a few reasons why he's only third. The first being is that he is always hurt. Last year he played in 56 games and has missed 114 games out of a possible 308 with the Lakers. The best ability is availability and it hurts your team when you can't play.
The really big reason as to why Davis is the third best center is because of his motor. Despite putting up some of the best numbers in the NBA, Davis will have so many poor performances throughout the season. Davis is expected to play at a high level game in and game out, except you never know what version of him you'll get.
Davis can give you 30 points and 20 rebounds one night and the next game give you 15 points and 7 rebounds. When you do that consistently, you can't be one of the best in the league. This is the reason why Davis isn't able to be a consistent MVP or Defensive Player of the Year candidate.