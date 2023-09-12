Ranking the top 5 centers for the 2023-24 season
The center position has changed but the last three MVPs have gone to centers and it's the position played by some of the best players in the NBA.
Ranking the top 5 centers for the 2023-24 season: 1. Nikola Jokic
There is no other center in NBA history that is able to do what Nikola Jokic is able to do. He was drafted with the 41st pick in the NBA draft and has now become arguably the greatest offensive big man ever.
Last season Jokic had one of the best seasons of his career, averaging 24.5 points, 11.8 rebounds, 9.8 assists and 1.3 steals while shooting 63.2 percent from the field, 38.3 percent from 3, and 82.2 percent from the free throw line. He was selected to his fifth All-Star team, was named to All-NBA second team and finished second in the MVP voting.
There may not be a more efficient offensive player in NBA history than Nikola Jokic. He can score from anywhere, shooting 78.3 percent on shots from within three feet, 64.1 percent on shots from 3-10 feet, 50 percent on shots 10-16 feet, 59 percent on shots from 16-23 feet, and 38.3 percent from three. This led to him having the highest true shooting percentage in the NBA at 70.1 percent, meaning he was the most efficient at scoring the basketball.
Not only can Jokic score the basketball from anywhere he is also one of, if not the best passer in the NBA. He averaged 9.8 assists last year — he got them from either people coming off screens he set, cutting to the basket, or those full-court passes he made.
When it comes to defense Jokic isn't great. There are times he is a defensive liability where he can't do anything an opposing center is doing. Despite all that he still had 12th highest defensive rating with 109.6, highest defensive box plus minus with a plus 4.5, and 10th highest defensive win shares with 3.8.
He finished second in the NBA voting to Joel Embiid but he is number one because he is a much better playoff performer and leader than Embiid. Last season he led the Nuggets to their first ever championship while winning the Finals MVP. This makes you unqestionably the best at your position and the best in the world.