Ranking the top 5 power forwards for the 2023-24 season
The power forward position has evolved tremendously over the last decade but it's still home to some of the most impactful players in the NBA. Here are the top five.
The power forward position has evolved so much throughout NBA history. For the longest time the power forward was basically a secondary center. They played back to the basket, set screens, grabbed rebounds, and were defensive anchors.
Their job was to complement their team's center. Then when guys like Charles Barkley and Karl Malone came around, power forwards were able to expand their game more by driving to the basket and pulling up from mid-range. Kevin Garnett and Dirk Nowitzki changed the position even further with shooting range and transcendent versatility.
The elite power forwards in today's NBA are able to bring the ball up and run point, score from all three levels, and lock down multiple positions.
Ranking the top 5 power forwards for the 2023-24 season: 5. Julius Randle
One of the most overlooked players in the NBA last season was Julius Randle. He has transformed his game to be the prototypical All-NBA caliber power forward.
Last season Randle had the best season of his career, averaging a career-high 25.1 points, 10 rebounds and 4.1 assists while shooting 45.9 percent from the field, 34.3 percent from 3 and 75.7 percent from the free-throw line. He was selected to his second All-Star game and selected to the All-NBA third team.
One of the main reasons that Julius Randle was able to bounce back from a horrible 2022 season in comparison to his 2021 season is because of Jalen Brunson. His ball-handling ability was crucial for Randle to get back to his All-Star form, as he no longer needed to be the primary playmaker.
Randle no longer needing to be the primary playmaker for the New York Knicks truly changed his impact. For one, Randle stopped turning the ball over as much and went from averaging 3.3 turnovers in his first three seasons with the Knicks to 2.8 turnovers last season.
On the offensive side of the ball, Randle is truly a force. At 6-foot-9 and 250 pounds, he is truly a force when driving a basketball and scoring at the rim. He is also capable of stretching the floor shooting well from mid-range. When it is needed, he has proven to be a good playmaker.
Randle's size allows him to be a good defender at times as well. The only problem is that he sometimes lacks the effort to defend but when he chooses to, he can be a positive force.
Another important aspect of Randle's game is that he is reliable. He played in the Knicks' first 77 games last season before a rolled ankle kept him sidelined for the remaining five games. The best ability is availability and as long as he plays this season the Knicks will do well.
Randle is going to have another big season this year and he has to have one if the Knicks do well. When he is able to prove that he can perform in the playoffs at a high level, potentially on a team that can go to the conference finals, he will receive the recognition he deserves.