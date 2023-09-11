Ranking the top 5 power forwards for the 2023-24 season
The power forward position has evolved tremendously over the last decade but it's still home to some of the most impactful players in the NBA. Here are the top five.
Ranking the top 5 power forwards for the 2023-24 season: 4. Zion Williamson
There is not a more frustrating player in the NBA than Zion Williamson. He always seems to be hurt despite being one of the most talented basketball players we have ever seen. He is 6-foot-6 and 284 pounds, with a reported vertical of 45 inches. You can't be more gifted than that.
Last season Williamson averaged 26 points, 7 rebounds, 4.6 assists, 1.1 steals while shooting 60.8 percent from the field, 36.8 percent from 3 and 71.4 percent from the free throw line. Despite playing in 29 games, he was selected as an NBA All-Star starter.
Williamson is one of the most dominant players we have ever seen. With his size and athleticism, there virtually nothing a defender can do with him 1 on 1. The only way to stop him from scoring is building a wall with three defenders. If a team were to do that, Williamson is a good enough passer to find an open man for a much easier bucket.
Along with being a very dominant player in the paint, he is one of the best transition players in the league. His quickness, speed, and ball handling ability makes him an unstoppable force driving at the basket. He can catch full court lobs and finish over anyone in the league.
As good as he is, Williamson is very limited in what he can do in scoring the basketball. 92.5 percent of his shot attempts were within 10 feet. He is also very hesitant to shoot the 3 as he only took 19 in 29 games last season.
Despite his play being so limited, he is able to do everything so effectively that he translates into his team winning games. Last season the New Orleans Pelicans were 23-13, the third seed in the West, before Williamson went down for the rest of the season.
If he is finally able to stay healthy the Pelicans will be a great team and Williamson can finally be considered a top player in the NBA.