The power forward position has evolved tremendously over the last decade but it's still home to some of the most impactful players in the NBA. Here are the top five.
Ranking the top 5 power forwards for the 2023-24 season: 2. Kevin Durant
This is another gray area as many consider Kevin Durant to be a small forward. But he has been listed as a power forward for the last three seasons he is here. Durant is simply one of the most talented NBA players we have ever seen.
Last season Durant had another amazing year, averaging 29.1 points, 6.7 rebounds, 5 assists and 1.4 blocks shooting a career-high 56 percent from the floor, 40.4 percent from 3 and 91.9 percent from the free throw line.
Durant is simply the most unguardable jump shooter in NBA history. Standing at a lanky 6-foot-10 with a wingspan of 7-foot-5, when he reaches his apex while shooting a jump shot it's unguardable. Last season Durant shot 82.1 percent on shots within three feet, 60.7 percent on shots from 3-10 feet, 59.1 percent on shots 10-16 feet, and 53.8 percent on shots 16-23 feet.
Next season, when he has a full season with the Phoenix Suns, his numbers may be smidge down because he is playing alongside Bradley Beal and Devin Booker. But he is so efficient at scoring the basketball that he'll still average around 27 points a game.
Having Beal and Booker will also improve what we see in Durant's assist numbers. Durant has proven over the last few seasons that he can be a good passer and he has reliably elite perimeter scorers around him again.