Ranking the top 5 power forwards for the 2023-24 season
The power forward position has evolved tremendously over the last decade but it's still home to some of the most impactful players in the NBA. Here are the top five.
Ranking the top 5 power forwards for the 2023-24 season: 1. Giannis Antetokounmpo
This should not be a surprise to anyone that Giannis Antetokounmpo is the best power forward in the NBA. He is arguably the best basketball player in the entire world.
Last season Giannis had another all-time season averaging a career-high 31.1 points, 11.8 rebounds, and 5.7 assists while shooting 55.3 percent from the field, 27.5 percent from 3, and 64.5 percent from the free throw line.
He led the Bucks to the best record in the NBA at 57-25, without Khris Middleton for the majority of the season. He was selected as an All-Star captain, and he was selected to the All-NBA first team unanimously for the fifth straight year. Giannis is the only player in NBA history to be selected to the All-NBA first team unanimously for more than three consecutive years.
Giannis is one of the most dominant players in scoring at the rim. It doesn't matter if he is running in transition, backing down a defender, driving from the top of the key, or using a sweet post move to get past his defender, he is scoring no matter what.
He is also a very good playmaker for his size. For the last five seasons, he has averaged 5.8 assists getting that from running fast breaks, driving and kicking, or passing out of the post. He has developed his game where if a team builds a wall, he is able to break it down by finding his teammates.
The only thing that Giannis struggles at on offense, and by struggle can't do, is shooting the basketball. He has learned how to have a respectable turn around jump shot in the post and mid range shot but he cannot shoot free throws or threes. Him shooting 12 free throws a night, hurts his team sometimes.
In 2020 he won the Defensive Player of the Year and was selected to 4 straight All-Defensive first teams. His not making an All-Defensive last year was a robbery and is the best two-way player in the NBA.
Another reason Giannis is number one is because of his intangibles. He is a great leader for the Bucks. He has a lot of wisdom for a player who is only 28 years old, which helps him and his team grow. When he wants rebounds, blocks, or steals, he is simply getting it. Giannis is a player who is willing to give everything as long as his team wins.