Ranking the top 5 shooting guards for the 2023-24 season
The NBA shooting guard position is loaded with talent — elite scorers and dominant two-way impact players. Here are the best of the best.
Ranking the top 5 shooting guards for the 2023-24 season: 4. Jaylen Brown
There may not be a more perfect example of how you want your shooting guard to look than Jaylen Brown. He stands at 6-foot-6 allowing him to play either shooting guard and small forward and is one of the best two-way players in the NBA.
Last season Jaylen Brown had the best season of his career averaging a career-high 26.6 points, career-high 6.9 rebounds, career-high 3.5 assists, and 1.1 steals. He also shot a career-high 49.1 percent from the field, a shocking career-low 33.5 percent from 3, and a career-high 76.5 percent from the free throw line.
Brown is one of the most special talents in the NBA and after having a career year, was selected to his second All-Star game and was voted to All-NBA second team. On top of that he did receive votes for the All-Defensive teams.
Jaylen Brown is a very quick and athletic player. He is an elite finisher at the rim where he shot 73.7 percent on shots from within three feet. Brown's athleticism allows him to shoot over his defenders making him one of the best mid range shooters where he shot an astonishing 54.2 percent on shots from 10-16 feet.
Brown's size combined with his quickness allows him to be a great defender too. His two-way ability slightly earned him the nod over Donovan Mitchell but he has some major flaws in his game that keep him from ranking higher. The first is that Brown is turnover-prone. In the last two playoffs, Brown finished second in total turnovers. One of the biggest reasons for that is his inability to use his left hand.
On top of playoff turnovers, Brown has not played up to his ability in the playoffs. His scoring his way down from what it was in the regular season and with the shining lights, Brown shoots horrendously from the free throw line.
Brown should've come into this filing down on some of his flaws which will once again allow him to have another career year. Bringing one of the best 2-way guards in the NBA will allow him to be recognized as a top-four shooting guard in the NBA.