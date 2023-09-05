Ranking the top 5 shooting guards for the 2023-24 season
The NBA shooting guard position is loaded with talent — elite scorers and dominant two-way impact players. Here are the best of the best.
Ranking the top 5 shooting guards for the 2023-24 season: 1. Devin Booker
This should not be a surprise to anyone that Devin Booker will more than likely have the best season from the shooting guard position. In 2021 he was the best player on a team that went to the NBA Finals and in 2022 was the best player on the team with the best record in the NBA.
Last season Booker dealt with injuries and played in 53 games. In those games, he averaged a career-high 27.8 points, 4.5 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 1 steal while shooting a career-high 49.1 percent from the field, 35.1 percent from 3, and 85.5 percent from the free throw line.
His injury hurt him from making an All-NBA team and All-Star but he was still the best shooting guard in the NBA. When he played the Phoenix Suns had a record of 34-19, which is equivalent to a 53-win season and tied for the best record in the Western Conference.
Booker would remind us in the postseason why he should be at the top of this list where he averaged 33.7 points, 4.8 rebounds, 7.2 assists and 1.7 steals while shooting 58.5 percent from the field, 50.8 percent from 3, and 86.6 percent from the free throw line.
Booker is one of the best scorers and mid range shooters in the NBA. Standing at 6-foot-6 with a 6-foot-8 wing span makes his shot unguardable and is able to rise over his defenders. He can finish at the rim and proved in the playoffs to be a solid playmaker. The only knock is that he isn't the best three point shooter.
Since Booker is playing on a very talented Suns team with not a lot of depth, he will be asked to perform on a nightly basis. Having Kevin Durant as his co-star puts him in an unlikely scenario where his numbers won't take that much of a hit because of the way Durant plays the game.
Booker is due to have the best season out of every single shooting guard in the NBA and with the Suns having a lot of wins with their revamped roster, he will be the best shooting guard for the 2023-24 season.