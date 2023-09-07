Ranking the top 5 small forwards of the 2023-24 season
The small forward is a crucial swing position, helping anchor a team's offense, defense and (theoretically) championship hopes. These are the very best.
The small forward position is one of the most versatile positions in all of basketball. In today's NBA, small forwards have to be able to be quick enough to slide over to the shooting guard and big enough to play as a power forward in a small ball lineup.
Not only are they asked to play different positions but there are so many different varieties of small forwards in the NBA. You have your point forwards, your defensive specialists, knock-down 3-point shooters and pure scorers.
But the best of the best small forwards are able to do all of these things at a high level.
Ranking the top 5 small forwards for the 2023-24 season: 5. Mikal Bridges
The small forward position is one of the most top-heavy positions in all of basketball but the number five spot in this ranking could go to a few different players. But Mikal Bridges looks headed for a breakout season.
For the majority of the last season, Mikal Bridges spent his time as the third or fourth option for the Phoenix Suns. In those 56 games, he averaged 17.2 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.2 steals while shooting 46.3 percent from the field, 37.6 percent from 3, and 89.7 percent from the free throw line.
The moment he got traded to the Brooklyn Nets, Bridges turned into a star. In his 26 games with the Nets, he averaged 26.1 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.7 steals and 1 steal while shooting 47.5 percent from the field, 37.6 percent from 3, and 89.4 percent from the free throw line.
Playing in a much smaller role in Phoenix, Bridges never had the opportunity to prove he can be an All-Star. The moment he got his opportunity to be the guy in Brooklyn, he proved why he can be. Next season he gets to be the first option for a full season and will play just as well as he did to close out the season.
In Brooklyn, Bridges proved that he is an elite two-way player in the NBA. He can score from all three levels and shot 47 percent from the mid-range. In 2022, Bridges finished second in Defensive Player of the Year voting so you're getting production at both ends.
If Bridges is able to take another step from what he took when he got to the Nets he is going to be unquestionably a top small forward in the NBA. The only reason he can't be higher just yet is that he hasn't proven whether or not he can lead a team into the playoffs. If Bridges does so this season, he is without a doubt a top-5 small forward.