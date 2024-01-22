Ranking trade targets for the Sacramento Kings
The Sacramento Kings are gearing up for a splashy trade deadline. Let's rank their reported targets.
4. Tobias Harris would help the Kings as a rental
If the Philadelphia 76ers decide to get creative and move off of Tobias Harris' $39.3 million expiring contract, a lot of teams will take interest. Some will view Harris as a means to an end financially, while others — such as Sacramento — can view Harris as a legitimate boon to their championship hopes.
Harris has come under intense scrutiny in Philadelphia, but he remains an efficient complementary scorer whose off-court work and strong locker room presence has made him a staple in the Sixers organization. His contract has long been seen as a negative asset, but now it's a free ticket to almost $40 million in shedded salary next offseason. Well, not free. But Harris' trade value figures to hover below the other names on this list.
For the season, Harris is averaging 17.8 points on .510/.372/.899 splits. Even in a "down" year, Harris is within striking distance of the exclusive 50-40-90 club. There are well-defined limitations with Harris, primarily as a decision-maker. He doesn't make advanced reads and he doesn't play reactive basketball. Still, the Sixers have gotten him to buy into a movement-based offense in which Harris thrives as a high-volume shooter and straight-line driver. When Harris is making quick, decisive choices and not overextending himself as a ball-handler, the results are consistently positive. He needs to focus on 3s and layups, rather than getting bogged down in mid-range jumpers. The Kings can encourage that approach.
Harris also deserves credit for his immense improvement on defense over the years. Once a relative weakness on that end, Harris can now handle difficult assignments night to night. The Sixers have turned to him for all sorts of challenging covers — Jayson Tatum, Donovan Mitchell, De'Aaron Fox — and the results are generally palatable. Harris doesn't profile as a tier-one perimeter stopper, but he can give the Kings another switchable wing who cranks up the effort in the playoffs.
Harris would help the Kings, but he's essentially a half-season rental. The Kings aren't a free agent destination in need of cap space and there's a chance Harris' next contract is still pricier than one might like. So, he takes a backseat in these rankings.