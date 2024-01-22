Ranking trade targets for the Sacramento Kings
The Sacramento Kings are gearing up for a splashy trade deadline. Let's rank their reported targets.
3. Bojan Bogdanovic would help the Kings, but not enough
Bojan Bogdanovic is another productive, impactful veteran stuck in terrible situation. He's averaging 19.8 points on .464/.409/.747 splits for the Detroit Pistons. There have been reports stating, rather unambiguously, that Detroit will not move Bogdanovic. There's nowhere to go but up for the Pistons, but the front office doesn't want to trade one of the few good players on the roster.
That said, Bogdanovic is 34 years old and he is about to enter the final (non-guaranteed) year of his contract. It would be truly baffling for the Pistons not to cash in. The Kings should absolutely take interest depending on the final price, but Bogdanovic doesn't necessarily address Sacramento's biggest weakness.
The Kings are third in 3-point makes to date, trailing only the Boston Celtics and Dallas Mavericks. Bogdanovic would fit beautifully in an up-tempo system geared toward dribble penetration from Fox and elbow actions for Sabonis. The Kings don't really need another volume shooter, though. Sacramento needs a locked-in defender capable of handling the difficult assignments every night. It would be ideal if that player can also splash 3s, but Bogey has been a negative defender for a while.
Bogdanovic would provide Sacramento with more of a good thing, but he would also require sacrifices on the trade front. He is due $20 million this season and $19 million next season. The outgoing package would involve at least one solid rotation piece for salary-filling purposes — probably Harrison Barnes — in addition to draft picks.
It's fair to wonder if Bogdanovic, the oldest target listed with a short contract, is really the player Sacramento should focus on.