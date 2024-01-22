Ranking trade targets for the Sacramento Kings
The Sacramento Kings are gearing up for a splashy trade deadline. Let's rank their reported targets.
1. Kings should move heaven and earth for Herb Jones
Herb Jones is arguably the worst player listed here. At least right now, at face value. That doesn't mean he isn't the most valuable trade asset when factoring in the financial implications and long-term upside of acquiring the New Orleans Pelicans' 25-year-old All-Defense candidate.
The Pelicans signed Jones to a wildly affordable four-year, $53.8 million contract over the summer. He is locked up through the 2026-27 season at well below market value. That kind of contract generally doesn't come up in trade conversations, and yet the Pelicans are floating Jones in the rumor mill.
In just his third NBA season, Jones is still limited on offense. He's averaging 10.8 points on .481/.378/.852 splits, but his 3-point volume and efficiency has never been better. His proficiency at the charity stripe, even on few attempts, is another positive indicator. Jones can hit spot 3s and produce as a cutter. He's not a complete nothingburger on offense. That, combined with his all-world defense, would drastically improve the Kings' competitive outlook.
There is very little chance of overstating Jones' brilliance on the defensive end. He can suffocate the point of attack with his 7-foot wingspan and textbook footwork. He can generate chaos off the ball, phasing into passing lanes, hovering for weak-side blocks, or elegantly chasing shooters through a maze of screens. He's averaging 1.2 steals and 1.0 block in 28.8 minutes. Jones is top-40 in deflections per game (2.5) as well.
Sacramento would be adding one of the premier wing defenders to their lineup. There are challenges to building a sustainable postseason defense around Sabonis in the middle, but Jones is the perfect complement. He plugs so many holes across the board. If the Kings can land him for a semi-reasonable price, on his current contract, he would be the dream trade deadline acquisition.