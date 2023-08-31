Raptors projected lineup and rotations heading into 2023-24 season
Fred VanVleet is gone and Pascal Siakam's free agency looms, but here's how the Toronto Raptors' lineup and rotations will look under new head coach Darko Rajaković.
Toronto Raptors starting center: Jakob Poeltl
Toronto moved legitimate draft capital to acquire Jakob Poeltl at the trade deadline. It didn't have the intended effect — Toronto still finished the season .500 and well outside the contenders circle — but Poeltl's arrival was not devoid of impact. He's one of the most reliable paint protectors in the league, standing 7-foot-1 and 245 pounds. The Raptors were long during the Nurse era, but the team lacked a physical body in the post following Marc Gasol's departure. Poeltl helped fill the void.
His numbers don't leap off the page, but Poeltl is one of the best in the league at his specific role. He's a drop coverage defender who covers a lot of ground near the basket. He doesn't explode vertically for blocks, but he's consistently in the right place and he's tall enough to get his hands on a fair number of shots (1.3 blocks per game). He also inhales rebounds, using his wide frame to seal potential board thieves out of the restricted area.
On the offensive end, Poeltl does his very simple job at a very high level. He sets thundering screens and uses his deft touch and brawny power to finish efficiently around the basket. Poeltl doesn't exactly profile as a playmaker, but he is a solid passer for his position too. He makes quick reads on the roll and he can find cutters operating out of the occasional post-up.
Last season, Poeltl averaged 13.1 points, 9.1 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks in 27.2 minutes with the Raptors. He started 25 of 26 appearances and cemented his presence as the full-time five, which earned him a new four-year, $80 million contract. That's a big number but it's in line with Poeltl's profound defensive impact. He doesn't address the roster's offensive shortcomings — in some ways, he compounds them — but Poeltl should continue to play a central role.
Primary backup center: Precious Achiuwa
Precious Achiuwa is another Raptors role player who aligns perfectly with the Masai Ujiri roster-building formula. He's 6-foot-8 and 225 pounds with the abiltiy to guard the perimeter on defense. While Poeltl anchors the paint, Achiuwa offers Toronto the ability to switch and contain more high-octane offenses when the need arises.
The Raptors' defense, on paper, is quite formidable. Poeltl basically ensures quality rim protection. In the non-Poeltl minutes, Achiuwa will share the floor with players like Siakam, Barnes, Anunoby, and Boucher — all of whom can handle physical battles in the post or guard the perimeter, to varying degrees.
The offense with Achiuwa has always been a mixed bag. He's shot 26.9 percent on 2.0 attempts per game from 3-point range last season. The volume and consistency isn't there, but he's liable for the occasional red-hot afternoon. He leverages what little shooting threat he can muster to drive the lane and use his athleticism to finish around the rim.
Achiuwa doesn't offer much as a passer, but he averaged 9.2 points and 6.0 rebounds on .485/.269/.702 splits in 20.7 minutes last season.
Other players who could receive minutes at center: Pascal Siakam, Chris Boucher, Christian Koloko, Scottie Barnes
Christian Koloko played 53 games (19 starts) as a second-round rookie out of Arizona. He was extremely raw, but the 23-year-old showed great promise as a mobile 7-foot-1 rim protector and lob threat. He's in line to take Achiuwa's job if the latter's efficiency doesn't improve.