A rare Chiefs-Broncos trade for Courtland Sutton with WR holding out
Courtland Sutton may be exactly what the Kansas City Chiefs are missing over at wide receiver.
By John Buhler
Let's see if we can make a deal! While trades happen all the time in the NFL, very rarely do we see two bitter division rivals come together to do something spectacular. Even rarer, when was the last time you can honestly remember a player of significance being traded over to a division rival? Admittedly, I am drawing a blank. I'm sure it has happened relatively recently, but again, it is not all that common.
So what I am going to do today is see if I can put together a trade package that is enticing enough for the Denver Broncos to part ways with their frustrated wide receiver Courtland Sutton and send him to the Kansas City Chiefs. Why would the Broncos want to make their AFC West nemesis even better? Well, the Broncos stink to Mile High heaven, and they have to figure something out before it's too late.
Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported that Sutton did not report to Broncos voluntary workouts on Monday. He is supposedly seeking a new contract. While he is making well over $15 million in AAY in the penultimate year of his Broncos contract, only $2 million of his current deal is fully guaranteed. He continues to make big-time plays at wide receiver, despite hot garbage throwing him the football.
Keep in mind that Sutton has been with the Broncos throughout their worst era in franchise history.
Here is a trade proposal I cooked up to get Sutton onto the Chiefs in time for the 2024 NFL Draft.
Assuming Sutton pulling in $15 million APY, the Chiefs' first and fifth-round picks this year (No. 32 and No. 173 overall, respectively), along with next year's third from Tennessee can make the money work.
How to get Denver Broncos WR Courtland Sutton on Kansas City Chiefs
The first-round pick in this year's draft is the major selling point in this trade. Denver could use that to take another wide receiver, kind of like what the Chiefs would have done had they just stayed put at No. 32. The Broncos could also use that pick, along with the other two they gained from Kansas City in this trade to use as draft capital to move up from No. 12 to draft their next franchise quarterback.
Sutton would have an opportunity to not only play in the playoffs for once, but could contend for the Super Bowl as well. He would not be a one-year rental for a team like the Chiefs, as he is under contract through his age-30 season in 2025. Sutton would solve the Chiefs' primary need at wide receiver, allowing to focus on their next biggest need instead of having to draft guys who won't play.
If I were Denver, I would ask for more than simply $15 million worth of assets for Sutton. Broncos Country will have to see arguably their best player shine for a hated rival in-division. I get that, but I also understand that Denver is miles away from being even remotely competitive. This thing needs to be torn down to the studs, and George Paton should not be part of the rebuilding project in-house.
The bones of this trade proposal work financially, but I would ask for even more out of Kansas City.